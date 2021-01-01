Samantha Akkineni apologizes for hurt feelings:
Not done on purpose
In an interview to the Bollywood season, Samantha said, ‘I allow people to express their opinions. If they want to stick to that opinion, I apologize for hurting anyone’s feelings. This was not something I did on purpose.
There was no point in hurting
Samantha further said, ‘It was not my intention to hurt anyone. So really sorry if that happened. I’m glad the sound stopped after the show’s release. I think people showed that there is nothing wrong with that. Such people are still a little angry, I sincerely apologize to them.
These artists also came
Let me tell you, I loved ‘The Family Man 2’ when it was released. In addition to Manoj and Samantha, artists like Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwantari, Sunny Hinduja, Sharad Kelkar, Darshan Kumar, Dalip Tahil, Vipin Kumar and Seema Biswas and the late Asif Basra were seen.
