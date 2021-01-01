Samantha Akkineni apologizes for hurt feelings:

Actress Samantha Akkineni, who plays Sri Lankan Tamil fighter in ‘The Family Man 2’, has apologized for hurting her feelings. He said a lot of the noise has been off since the web series was released.

When the series was released, several political leaders criticized it and Shaw objected. The Tamil Nadu government had also objected to Samantha’s casting. In the show, actor Manoj Bajpayee’s character Shrikant Tiwari has to face Razi i.e. Samantha.



Not done on purpose

In an interview to the Bollywood season, Samantha said, ‘I allow people to express their opinions. If they want to stick to that opinion, I apologize for hurting anyone’s feelings. This was not something I did on purpose.



There was no point in hurting

Samantha further said, ‘It was not my intention to hurt anyone. So really sorry if that happened. I’m glad the sound stopped after the show’s release. I think people showed that there is nothing wrong with that. Such people are still a little angry, I sincerely apologize to them.

These artists also came

Let me tell you, I loved ‘The Family Man 2’ when it was released. In addition to Manoj and Samantha, artists like Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwantari, Sunny Hinduja, Sharad Kelkar, Darshan Kumar, Dalip Tahil, Vipin Kumar and Seema Biswas and the late Asif Basra were seen.

