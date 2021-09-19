Samantha Akkineni Divides Naga Chaitanya: Video: Will Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya Divorce? A humorous answer given by the angry actress
For the past few days, there has been talk of a rift between Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya. Now when Samantha was questioned on the subject, she became very angry. A video of this has also surfaced.
#Samantha #Akkineni #Divides #Naga #Chaitanya #Video #Samantha #Akkineni #Naga #Chaitanya #Divorce #humorous #answer #angry #actress
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.