Samantha Akkineni gets BRUTALLY trolled for allegedly portraying Tamilians as ‘extremists’





South star Samantha Akkineni made her OTT debut with net collection The Household Man 2 which additionally stars Manoj Bajpayee, who essays the protagonist. Samantha performs the function of a terrorist named Raji. The collection additionally marks Samantha’s debut look on the Hindi display screen. However it looks as if the South star has landed in bother with netizens after the trailer of The Household Man 2 was just lately launched on-line. Additionally Learn – Trending OTT Information: The Household Man 3 confirmed, Tovino Thomas’ Kala faraway from OTT platform, Sidharth Shukla’s most tough scene in Damaged However Stunning 3 and extra

Indignant Twitter customers have been brutally trolling Samantha for allegedly portraying Tamilians as ‘extremists’. Whereas some have been accusing the makers of displaying the Tamil folks in a foul gentle, some are demanding a ban on the net collection if it hurts the feelings of the folks in any which manner. Additionally Learn – Nayanthara, Samantha Akkineni, Jasmin Bhasin – 5 actresses who have been brutally trolled this week; right here’s why

Have a look.

If the collection has something that hurts the Tamils and Eelam Tigers, It ought to and it is going to be banned for hurting Tamils. Do not discuss something if you do not know about our Historical past. Puligal ungalai vettaiyadi vidum.#FamilyMan2_against_Tamils pic.twitter.com/WJHSjHS6PE — Swaminathan VeeraTamilar (@SVeeratamilar) May 19, 2021

Talking in Jaffna dialect Samantha is proven as having come to hold out an armed assault in Chennai. Coming in between the ’LTTE Tigers’ uniforms!#FamilyMan2_against_Tamils pic.twitter.com/DDqz8JwHmj — தமிழன் சத்யா 2.0 (@tamilansathya01) May 19, 2021

This Household Man 2 storyline depicting the presence of ISIS in Tamil Nadu and the LTTE as terrorists is portrayed as taking place in Chennai !! #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils@PrimeVideoIN @Samanthaprabhu2 @BajpayeeManoj pic.twitter.com/UGtw6NQ6YZ — அதியன் கார்த்திᵀᴬᴹᴵᴸ ᴺᴬᵀᴵᴼᴺᴬᴸᴵˢᵀ❤️? (@athiyankarthi) May 19, 2021

Do you know what? We Tamils struggling quite a bit from 1953 to until date of sinhala racism and facist authorities. How are you going to picturize us as a terrorist.? #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils pic.twitter.com/siujq9PzsY@rajndk @PrimeVideoIN @BajpayeeManoj @Samanthaprabhu2 pic.twitter.com/uH7vgk9b5i — வேளாண் பெருங்குடி (@Dirdinesh1498) May 19, 2021

Manoj Bajpayee returns within the starring function in The Household Man season two together with Priyamani Raj, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles. South actress Samantha Akkineni marks her digital debut as antagonist of the present. Additionally Learn – Trending OTT Information At present: The Household Man 2 trailer launch, Sidharth Shukla’s Damaged However Stunning 3, Tremendous Machi and extra

Samantha’s husband and actor Naga Chaitanya certain appears excited. Chaitanya, who’s Telugu famous person Nagarjuna’s son, isn’t surprisingly enthusiastic about his spouse’s debut within the OTT area, contemplating launch of the second season has already been postponed previously amidst the continuing pandemic. Unconfirmed sources said the present is now slated to launch in June.

The primary season of Raj & DK’s The Household Man was successful upon launch in 2019. Manoj Bajpayee performs Srikant Tiwari, an NIA agent struggling to steadiness his super-secretive job profile along with his mundane middle-class life.

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the most recent scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Internet-Collection.

Click on to affix us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally observe us on Fb Messenger for newest updates.



