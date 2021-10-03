Samantha Akkineni Naga Chaitanya Divorce: When Samantha Akkineni made shocking statements on the sex and casting couch

When Samantha spoke on the casting couch Samantha has been working in films for a long time. He has given many superhit films. Samantha once said in an interview about the casting couch that happens in filmmaking. Samantha said the casting couch is present in every industry, not just the film industry. He said there are some bad people everywhere. However, the casting couch never happened to her, Samantha said.

Samantha has carved a niche for herself in a male-dominated industry. Samantha is considered to be one of the greatest heroines of Telugu films. Speaking of which, one would say that it is very difficult to make an impression in a male-dominated industry. This is very difficult for a woman. Samantha said she believes she will make a different impression without the heroes she works with.

When Samantha said – I can give up food, not sex Samantha had once made a shocking statement in an interview with a women’s magazine. In this interview Samantha was asked a question in the Rapid Fire round which she would choose between sex and food. In response, Samantha said, ‘Hey, can’t choose from this.’ After that she said, ‘Sex, I’m going to be hungry any day.’

There were rumors that Samantha had quit acting Once upon a time there was news that Samantha was going to quit acting. As more and more such reports surfaced, Samantha said her statements were misinterpreted. Samantha said she never said she would leave the industry. He said that sometimes it is difficult to stay in the industry for a long time but it has been more than 10 years and he has no intention of quitting acting.

Telugu star Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently discussing divorce with her husband Naga Chaitanya (Samantha Akkineni Naga Chaitanya Divorce). Well, it’s not that Samantha is in the spotlight just for this reason. Samantha has made such bold statements many times before, which made her headlines. This includes issues ranging from sex to the casting couch. Come on in, take a look at some of Samantha’s shocking statements.