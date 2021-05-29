Samantha Akkineni served with gag order by Amazon Prime; BTS’ appearance on Friends Reunion gets trimmed in China





From Samantha Akkineni being served with gag order by Amazon Prime over The Household Man 2 controversy to BTS' appearance on Friends Reunion getting trimmed in China, here is a take a look at the highest trending OTT information immediately.

Samantha Akkineni served with gag order by Amazon Prime

After the Tamil Nadu authorities sought ban or cease the screening of The Household Man 2 net sequence on Amazon Prime all through the nation, the OTT platform has issued gag order Samantha Akkineni to chorus talking in regards to the present earlier than the discharge. "Amazon Prime Video like most content material creators wish to keep away from controversies previous to the discharge of their enterprise. The gag order to chorus from converse in regards to the present is precisely that, so the viewers feeling and sentiments which have been damage might be assuaged," learn the assertion. Earlier, in the letter, the state minister Mano Thangaraj mentioned that the Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha starrer not solely hurts the feelings of the Eelam Tamils but in addition the sentiments of the folks of Tamil Nadu.

Friends Reunion: BTS’ appearance gets trimmed in China

A virtually 6 minutes of The Friends Reunion particular, which was launched on Might 27, 2021, has been trimmed as a result of censorship in China. The trimmed parts embody a particular appearance of the Ok-Pop band BTS, Woman Gaga and Justin Bieber. The explanation behind chopping off the BTS portion is for the controversy the band have been embroiled in. BTS was slammed by Chinese language nationalists for insulting their nation by not mentioning the sacrifices of Chinese language troopers in the Korean Warfare throughout their acceptance speech in October final 12 months.

Sohum Shah misses the insanity of Maharani shoot

Sohum Shah uploaded a throwback video on Saturday, from the set of the brand new OTT sequence Maharani. He says he misses the insanity of the set. Within the video, Sohum is seen enjoying catch with the crew from inside his self-importance van. He performs the function of Bihar Chief Minister Bheema Bharti in the present.

Ek Mini Katha author was acutely aware to not cross line with humour

Author Merlapaka Gandhi says he was acutely aware to not cross the road of sensitivity and decency whereas penning the brand new Telugu comedy, Ek Mini Katha. The movie starring Santosh Shoban and Kavya Thapar revolves round a standard man who has the small penis syndrome. Not simply on the writing stage, your complete group of the movie, led by director Karthik Ropalu, was conscious of penalties if sensitivity of the subject was not stored in verify, he provides.

