Samantha Akkineni To Play Suicide Bomber, Will Be Pit Against Manoj Bajpayee





The Household Man 2 is lower than a month away from its premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The much-anticipated Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni starrer collection is all set for June 4 launch. As the discharge date comes nearer, the Bollywood Hungama report suggests some attention-grabbing particulars in regards to the much-awaited collection. A supply near the event revealed that Samatha Akkineni is all set to play the position of a suicide bomber. Sure, you heard us proper!

The supply was quoted as saying, "Probably the most essential characters within the collection is that of Samantha Akkineni. She performs the position of a suicide bomber. She belongs to a terrorist group and the cat and mouse chase between her character and that of Manoj Bajpayee shall be one thing to be careful for."

Samantha shall be seen enjoying the position of an antagonist, Raji, who shall be clashing with Manoj Bajpayee aka Srikant head-on within the present. As per the opposite forged members, Samantha's efficiency is mind-blowing within the present and can shock the viewers.

When requested if the terrorist group proven within the present is impressed by actual life, the supply mentioned, “No, it’s not. The makers have created a fictional terrorist group. It’s probably the most smart factor to do in right now’s instances when something can result in an argument.”

The makers are all set to launch the brand new trailer of Household Man 2 on Wednesday (Could 19) and with the trailer, they may even be unveiling the discharge date formally. A supply near the manufacturing home has now confirmed, “June 4 is the streaming date for Household Man Season 2. The date shall be introduced within the trailer being launched on Could 19. Ever because the February streaming date was postponed by Amazon, there was ongoing hypothesis on the brand new launch date. Effectively, we are able to put all hypothesis to relaxation. ”

On Tuesday, Manoj Bajpayee additionally tweeted a brand new poster of The Household Man 2 and wrote, “Our pleasure degree is 11/10 Yours?#TheFamilyManOnPrime Summer season is right here, and so is #TheFamilyManOnPrime Trailer out tomorrow. (sic)”

Household Man season 2 has an ensemble forged of Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Gul Panag, Priyamani, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur, Samantha Akkineni, Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami, and N Alagamperumal.