Samantha Bee Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

Samantha Bee Net Worth



What Is Samantha Bee’s Net Worth?

Samantha Bee is a Canadian-American actress, television host, writer, and producer who has a net worth of $8 million. Bee is best known for hosting the TBS series “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (2016–present) and for serving as a correspondent on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” (2003–2015).

Samantha has more than 40 acting credits to her name, including the films “Coopers’ Camera” (2008), “Furry Vengeance” (2010), and “Sisters” (2015) and the television series “Bored to Death” (2009; 2011), “Good God” (2012), and “Game On” (2015–2016). Bee created “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” and the TBS series “The Detour” (2016–2019), and she has executive produced and written for both shows. She also wrote and co-produced the series “Not This But This” (2007) and executive produced TruTV’s “It’s Personal with Amy Hoggart” (2020).

Samantha has also lent her voice to animated projects such as “Get Squirrely” (2015), “Elliot the Littlest Reindeer” (2018), “Bob’s Burgers” (2012–2017), “Bounty Hunters” (2013), and “Creative Galaxy” (2013–2017), and she hosts the podcast “‎Full Release with Samantha Bee.” She has written the books “I Know I Am, But What Are You?” (2010) and “Cracking Up” (2016), and Samantha and her fellow “Daily Show” writers contributed to “America (The Book): A Citizen’s Guide to Democracy Inaction” (2004). In 2017, Bee was included on “Time” magazine’s list of the world’s 100 most influential people.

Early Life

Samantha Bee was born Samantha Anne Bee on October 25, 1969, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Her parents, Ronald and Debra, split up shortly after Samantha’s birth, and Bee has said, “Dating from well before the turn of the 20th century, if there has ever been a successful, happy marriage in my family lineage, I’ve yet to hear about it.” When Samantha was very young, she was raised by her grandmother, who was a secretary at a Catholic school. Bee studied at Humberside Collegiate Institute and York Memorial Collegiate Institute, then she enrolled at McGill University in Montreal. She studied humanities there for a year, then she transferred to the University of Ottawa, where she took a theatre class and discovered that she loved performing. Samantha later attended Toronto’s George Brown Theatre School.

Career

When Bee was 26, she played the title role in a touring stage production of “Sailor Moon.” She was part of the production’s “A” cast, and her future husband, Jason Jones,” was in the “B” cast. Samantha co-founded The Atomic Fireballs, a Toronto sketch comedy troupe, with three other women. Bee made her television debut in a 2000 episode of “Real Kids, Real Adventures,” then she appeared in the TV movies “Ham I Am” (2001) and “Jasper, Texas” (2003). From 2003 to 2015, she served as a correspondent on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,” appearing in more than 320 episodes of the show. Bee appeared in her first feature film, “Ham & Cheese,” in 2004, and in 2007, she guest-starred on “Rescue Me” and starred in the superhero movie “Underdog.” Samantha co-starred with her husband in the 2008 film “Coopers’ Camera,” and that year she also appeared in “The Love Guru.” In 2009, she began a three-episode stint on HBO’s “Bored to Death” and appeared in the films “Whatever Works” and “Motherhood.” The following year, Bee had an uncredited role in the Tina-Fey-Steve Carell comedy “Date Night,” appeared in the film “Furry Vengeance,” and guest-starred on “Law & Order.” She portrayed Mother Goose on “Sesame Street” in 2010 and 2012, then she appeared in the film “Learning to Drive” (2014) and guest-starred on “The Michael J. Fox Show” (2014), “Deadbeat” (2014), and “Halal In The Family” (2015).

Samantha co-starred with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler in 2015’s “Sisters,” which grossed $105 million at the box office, and she played Geri on the Canadian teen sitcom “Game On” from 2015 to 2016. Since 2016, she has hosted “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” which made her the first woman to host a late-night satirical news series. She earned a Primetime Emmy for the 2017 “Full Frontal” special “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner,” and that year she released a shirt reading “Nasty Woman” that raised more than $1 million for Planned Parenthood. In 2018, Bee launched the production company Swimsuit Competition and signed a first-look deal with TBS. In recent years, Samantha has guest-starred on “The Detour” (2016; 2019) and “Blue’s Clues & You!” (2020) and appeared in the TV series documentary “The History of Comedy” (2017).

Personal Life

Samantha married actor/writer Jason Jones on October 13, 2001. Jones would go on to become a correspondent for “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” in 2005, and the couple co-created “The Detour,” which Jason starred on from 2016 to 2019. Bee and Jones have three children, daughters Piper (born January 2006) and Ripley (born October 2010) and son Fletcher (born June 2008). As of 2014, Samantha holds dual citizenship between Canada and the U.S.

Awards and Nominations

Bee has been nominated for 17 Primetime Emmys for “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” winning Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner” in 2017. Her other nominations were for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, Outstanding Variety Talk Series, Outstanding Variety Special, Outstanding Interactive Program, Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series, and Outstanding Short Form Variety Series. “Full Frontal” has received four Writers Guild of America Award nominations, and she took home the prize for Comedy/Variety Specials for “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner” in 2020. The series has also earned Samantha a Gold Derby Award for Variety Performer (2016), a Gracie Allen Award for On-Air Talent – Entertainment or Sports (2017), and a Television Critics Association Award for Outstanding Achievement in News and Information (2016) as well as nominations from the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards (Female Star of the Year, 2021), MTV Movie + TV Awards (Best Host, 2017), Online Film & Television Association (Best Female Performance in a Variety Program, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020), People’s Choice Awards (The Nighttime Talk Show of 2019), and PGA Awards (Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television, 2017 and 2018).

Bee has received several awards and nominations from GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, including three awards for TV Current Affairs Show of the Year for “Full Frontal” and three nominations for Wilde Wit of the Year. The Canadian Comedy Awards named her Canadian Comedy Person of the Year in 2015, and she won the award for Television – Pretty Funny Female Performance for “The Daily Show” in 2005 and Best Performance by a Female – Film for “Coopers’ Camera” in 2009. In 2016, Samantha was honored with a History Making Award from the Women’s Media Center, and in 2019, “Full Frontal” won a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode for “Trans Rights Under Attack.” Bee has also earned a Canadian Screen Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Supporting Role or Guest Role in a Comedic Series for “Good God” (2013) and a Shorty Award nomination for Best Comedian (2017).

Real Estate

In 2017, Samantha and Jason paid $3.7 million for a two-unit co-op in Manhattan. The apartment includes four bedrooms, a media room, and a fireplace with a marble mantel.