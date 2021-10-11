Samantha first public appearance after split: Samantha in Kaun Banega Crorepati Telugu version: shared a promo video of the show. In it you can see that Samantha welcomes Ruth Lord to the Junior NTR show.
Let us inform you that for a long time, news of the separation of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya was coming in the media. Samantha Ruth Lord shared a post on her Instagram account on Saturday. He wrote in this post, ‘All our benefactors. After much deliberation, Chai and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife. We are so lucky that we have had a friendship for over a decade that was the foundation of our relationship that will always hold a special bond between us. We urge our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and take care of privacy as we move forward. Thank you for your cooperation. ‘
Samantha Ruth Lord wrote a letter thanking her fans. In this letter, Samantha Ruth Lord writes, I am overwhelmed to see your emotional investment in your personal crisis. I thank all of you for your extreme sympathy and concern for me amidst false rumors and news. He says I have had many affair, I never wanted children, I am on chance and now there are reports that I have had several abortions. Divorce is a very painful process. Give me a chance to overcome this alone. Such personal attacks on me are very harsh but I promise you all that I will not allow myself to be broken by such things.
Samantha-Jr. NTR
