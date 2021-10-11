Samantha first public appearance after split: Samantha in Kaun Banega Crorepati Telugu version: shared a promo video of the show. In it you can see that Samantha welcomes Ruth Lord to the Junior NTR show.

South industry actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced her separation from husband Naga Chaitanya earlier this month. She will be appearing for the first time since the announcement. In fact, Samantha Ruth will be seen as a guest in the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by Junior NTR. Three seasons of the show were hosted by former father-in-law Nagarjuna.

Gemini TV has shared a promo video of the show from its Instagram account. In it you can see that Samantha welcomes Ruth Lord to the Junior NTR show. During the show, Samantha Ruth Lord says she’s a little nervous, Jr. NTR says it should be because she’s sitting on the hot sheet. Junior NTR jokes that other contestants earn Rs 1,000 to Rs 1 crore in the show, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu is already a millionaire but starts from Rs 1,000. The Dussehra special episode of the show will air on October 14.





Let us inform you that for a long time, news of the separation of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya was coming in the media. Samantha Ruth Lord shared a post on her Instagram account on Saturday. He wrote in this post, ‘All our benefactors. After much deliberation, Chai and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife. We are so lucky that we have had a friendship for over a decade that was the foundation of our relationship that will always hold a special bond between us. We urge our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and take care of privacy as we move forward. Thank you for your cooperation. ‘

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya parted ways, the actress confirmed on social media

Samantha Ruth Lord wrote a letter thanking her fans. In this letter, Samantha Ruth Lord writes, I am overwhelmed to see your emotional investment in your personal crisis. I thank all of you for your extreme sympathy and concern for me amidst false rumors and news. He says I have had many affair, I never wanted children, I am on chance and now there are reports that I have had several abortions. Divorce is a very painful process. Give me a chance to overcome this alone. Such personal attacks on me are very harsh but I promise you all that I will not allow myself to be broken by such things.