Samantha Naga Chaitanya Causes of Marital Problems: Samantha Ruth Lord’s bold roles have created a rift in the marital relationship with Naga Chaitanya? Husband and father-in-law Nagarjuna Akkineni objected

For some time now, there have been reports of a split in the marriage of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya, one of the most popular couples in Telugu cinema, got married on October 6, 2017. There was a lot of talk about their marriage.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya started dating in 2010. But it seems that this love story that has been going on for 10 years has caught someone’s bad eye. There are reports of a split in the marriage of Samantha and Chaitanya. There is also talk that the couple is now living apart and considering divorce.



Read: Video: Will Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya divorce? The angry actress replied sarcastically



Did this cause a rift in the marriage?

According to a report in our correspondent Times of India, it is being said that the reason for the split in the marital life of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya is the actress ’love for cinema and career. Even after marriage, Samantha is active in movies and continues to do glamorous photoshoots. But husband Naga Chaitanya and his father-in-law Nagarjuna do not like it. According to reports, both are trying to persuade Samantha to change her mind and follow in the footsteps of mother-in-law Amala Akkineni.



Read: Samantha removes ‘Akkineni’ surname from social media, becomes a topic of discussion among fans



The reason behind the bold role of ‘Family Man 2’? Family earthquake

It is also said that the bold character played by Samantha in the web series ‘Family Man 2’ made the marital life with Naga Chaitanya even worse. There is also talk that now Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya are living separately. Recently, both of them went to the family court and met the lawyer. Only time will tell how much truth there is in these things, but right now there is an earthquake in the Akkineni family. On the other hand, fans are saddened by the broken relationship between Samantha and Chaitanya and wish them all the best.