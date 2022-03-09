Samantha Ruth Prabhu returned this special gift to Naga Chaitanya in marriage, does not want to keep anything related to the actor

Samantha has returned her wedding sari to Naga Chaitanya. The actress does not want to keep anything related to her ex-husband or his family with her.

The famous couple of South Industry Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have recently separated. The news of their divorce was doing the rounds on the internet. After knowing each other for a long time, both were tied in the bond of marriage. But their relationship did not last long and in the year 2021, both of them parted ways. The news of their separation has once again come into the limelight.

According to reports, Samantha has returned her wedding sari to Naga Chaitanya. It is being told that the sari belonged to the grandmother of Naga Chaitanya. The actress does not want to keep anything related to her ex-husband or his family with her. Let us tell you that this saree of Naga Chaitanya’s grandmother was redesigned by her friend Cresha Bajaj. After which Samantha wore it on her wedding in the year 2017.

Let us tell you that both of them shared the decision of separation through their social media. He told in his post that as husband and wife, they are separating their paths, but they will always be friends. He wrote, “To all our well wishers, after much deliberation Chaitanya and I have decided to part our ways as husband and wife. We are very fortunate to have had a friendship for over a decade, which was also an important part of our relationship.”

He further wrote, “We believe that there will always be a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and media to support us in our difficult times and give us personal space to move forward. Thank you all so much for your support.”

Let us tell you that both are busy in their respective careers. Where Samantha was recently seen in Allu Arjun starrer film ‘Pushpa’. Along with this, he did well in Family Man 2. At the same time, now Naga Chaitanya is also going to be seen in ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ with Aamir Khan.