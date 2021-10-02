Samantha split with husband Naga Chaitanya: Samantha confirms split with Naga Chaitanya: Samantha wrote in the post that they have decided to separate as husband and wife to walk their path.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have finally decided to separate. Samantha has confirmed the news through social media. Samantha writes in the post that in order to walk her path, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have decided to separate as husband and wife. We will tell you that the news of the separation of these two has been coming in the media for many days.

Samantha shared a post on her Instagram account on Saturday. Samantha wrote in this post, ‘All our benefactors. After much deliberation, Chai and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife. We are so fortunate to have a friendship that has been the foundation of our relationship for over a decade, which will always have a special bond between us.





Samantha further wrote in the post, ‘We urge our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and take care of privacy as we move forward. Thank you for your cooperation. ‘

A recent media report said that Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are considering raising their family. According to reports, Samantha is not signing a new film as she is going to start a family life with Naga Chaitanya and that is why she is keeping silent.

… so it caused a rift in the marriage of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya? There is such a discussion

Speculation about the relationship between Samantha and Naga Chaitanya started as Samantha removed her last name from her name on her social media handle and changed her name to a blank ‘S’. Samantha and Naga came close to Chaitanya during the shooting of the 2014 film ‘Autonagar Surya’. The couple later got married in 2017 in Goa.