Samantha Win Gadget Clock, Height, Age, Girlfriend, Husband, Family, Biography & More – Gadget Clock

Samantha Win, previously often called Samantha Jo , is a Canadian actress and martial artist. She is thought for her work within the Canadian TV collection Mortal Kombat: Legacy (2011) and American movies Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) and Military of the Useless (2021).

Samantha Win Tjhia was born on Friday, March 29, 1991 (age 30 years; as of 2021), in Barrie, Ontario, Canada. Her zodiac signal is Aries.

On the age of 4, she started studying martial arts as her mom was a black belt in jiu-jitsu. On the age of twelve, she turned to wushu. She educated underneath Alan Tang. Speaking about her coach, she mentioned,

My Wushu coach Alan Tang is simply the most effective folks on the earth. Large coronary heart and a lot to present… he’s my position mannequin.”

She studied at Sunny Tang Martial Arts Heart in Toronto and was a member of the Newmarket-based Workforce Ryouko Martial Arts efficiency staff. She did her education at Richmond Hill Excessive College, Canada. As a teen, she studied appearing on the Toronto Academy of Performing for Movie and Tv. After competing in a number of martial arts competitions, she started working as a stuntwoman for Hollywood and moved to Los Angeles. In Los Angeles, she did her coaching in appearing with among the many nice appearing lecturers.

Bodily Look

Top (approx.): 5’ 5”

Eye Shade: Brown

Hair Shade: Darkish Brown

Household & Ethnicity

She is of Chinese language and Indonesian descent.

Dad and mom & Siblings

Her dad and mom are Charles and Leslie Chabot Tjhia.

She has two elder brothers; one in every of her brothers is known as Andrew Tjhia.

Relationships & Husband

In 2011, she bought married to Allen Jo (martial artist and actor), and in 2019, they bought divorced.

As of 2021, she is courting Shahaub Roudbari, who can also be an actor.

Profession

She started her profession as a baby mannequin for a number of print commercials for Sears Firm across the age of twelve.

She additionally appeared in a number of Toy commercials. She additionally appeared in commercials for KIDZ BOP, a musical group, in 2004.

Martial Arts

From 2004 to 2008, she was part of the Canadian Nationwide Wushu Workforce. In 2007, she gained a bronze medal in Nangun on the World Wushu Championships in Beijing.

In the course of the 2008 Summer time Olympics, she contested the 2008 Beijing Wushu Match.

Stunts (In Tv)

In 2009, she made her debut as a stunts lady with the Canadian tv collection ‘Aaron Stone.’ She then grew to become a stunt-double for the American actress Daniella Monet within the American TV collection Supah Ninjas (2011). Subsequently, she appeared as stunts double within the American TV collection; for Carly Chaikin in Suburgatory (2013), Skyler Samuels in Bloodline (2013), and Ming Na Wen in Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013-15).

Stunts (In Movies)

In 2010, she made her movie debut as a stunts lady within the US-UK-Canadian-Japanese co-production ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.’ She then appeared as Stunts double for a lot of American actresses in American movies. She appeared as stunts double for Jena Malone in Sucker Punch (2011), Kristen Stewart in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Daybreak – Half 2 (2012), Antje Traue (German) in Man of Metal (2013), and Eva Inexperienced (French) in 300: Rise of an Empire (2014).

Performing (Tv)

In 2011, she made her appearing debut as ‘Kitana’ within the Canadian tv collection ‘Mortal Kombat: Legacy.’

She labored within the collection until 2015. In 2015, she made her American TV collection debut with ‘Agent X’ as ‘Juju.’

She then appeared within the American TV collection Seven Bucks Digital Studios (2017), Deadly Weapon (2019), and Arrow (2019).

Performing (Movies)

In 2013, she made her movie debut with the American-British movie ‘Man of Metal’ as ‘Automobile-vex.’

She then appeared in American-British movies Marvel Girl (2017), Justice League (2017), and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021). In 2021, she appeared in the principle position of ‘Chambers’ within the American movie ‘Military of the Useless.’

She labored in a number of quick American movies Jia (2015), Snow Steam Iron (2017), Silent Night time (2020), Disobedience (2020), Dedicated (2020), Circle of Stone (2020), and Unwelcome (2021).

Performing (Theater)

After transferring to LA, she joined an LA theater and made her stage debut as ‘Catherine’ within the Thursday Night time Theater Firm’s manufacturing of Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge in 2018.

Different Works

In 2020, she made her debut as a producer with the American quick movie ‘Silent Night time.’

She produced the American quick movies Disobedience (2020), Dedicated (2020), and Unwelcome (2021). In 2020, she made her debut as a author with the quick movie ‘Dedicated.’

She was the assistant editor and author for the American quick movie Unwelcome (2021).

Favourite Issues

Actor(s): Jet Li, Jackie Chan, Donnie Yen

Information/Trivia

She is named Sam on numerous media platforms.

In 2020, she acquired the Jury Prize for Greatest Ensemble for the quick movie Circle of Stone (2020) on the FantaSci Brief Movie Pageant.

In her leisure time, she indulges herself in candle making.