Sambit Patra Angry In Aar Paar As Amish Devgan Took Priyanka Gandhi And Aishwarya Rai Name Said Have BJPs Bad Days Come

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi recently accused the UP government that even the Instagram accounts of her children have been hacked. He also expressed displeasure at the UP government over this matter, as well as questioned whether the government has any other work? These allegations of Priyanka Gandhi were also mentioned by journalist Amish Devgan in his show ‘Aar Paar’. Along with this, he also raised matters related to Aishwarya Rai, on which BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra rained. Along with taking a jibe at Priyanka Gandhi, he also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi.

In ‘Aar Paar’, Amish Devgan asked Sambit Patra, “There is a flurry of allegations against you. You’re also getting tapped, you’re also getting Instagram accounts hacked. You are also behind Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and you are also getting cursed. Sambit Patra laughed at his questions and hit back at Priyanka Gandhi and said, “It is a matter of great surprise.”

Sambit Patra further added, “BJP will get the Instagram account of Priyanka Gandhi’s children hacked, now have such bad days of BJP come? Shall we do all this work? Shall we see their children’s accounts? We used to think that let Rahul Gandhi leave from Amethi, the people defeated him. Now his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has come.”

‘Have so many bad days come for BJP which will hack children’s accounts, even if electricity goes out in their house from tomorrow they will say that Modi ji has cut electricity’- Sambit Patra, BJP#AarPaar #UPElection2022 #UPElections @AMISHDEVGAN @sambitswaraj pic.twitter.com/x2WnE2qr8q — News18 India (@News18India) December 22, 2021

Taking a jibe at Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Sambit Patra said, “We used to think that if Rahul Gandhi would be 19, then Priyanka Gandhi would be 20, she would be ahead in intelligence and understanding. But the closed fist is like an open fist of lakhs, this is the situation, brother is like this, sister is like that. Tomorrow, if water did not come to their house or if the electricity went out, then Modi ji will say that the electricity has been cut. Is this our job now?”

Amish Devgan also questioned Sambit Patra’s meeting with Mulayam Singh Yadav and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on the show. Responding to this, the BJP spokesperson said, “Is there any secret dealing with Mulayam Singh Yadav with BJP or Sangh? I think it is an informal meeting, a family meeting. There is nothing wrong in this.”