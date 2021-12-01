Sambit Patra appointed as Chairman of ITDC India Tourism Development Corporation

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra was on Wednesday appointed as the chairman of the India Tourism Development Corporation by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. According to the official order, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has accepted the proposal of the Ministry of Tourism to separate the posts of Chairman and Managing Director of India Tourism Development Corporation to Chairman ITDC and Managing Director ITDC.

Indian Administrative Service officer GKV Rao will take over as the Managing Director of ITDC. “The ACC has accepted the proposal of the Ministry of Tourism that the post of Chairman and Managing Director of India Tourism Development Corporation be separated from the post of Chairman ITDC and Managing Director ITDC,” the order said.

The appointment of Dr. Sambit Patra as Part-time Non-Executive Director and Chairman, ITDC will be effective for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge, or until further orders, whichever is earlier. ”