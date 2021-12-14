Sambit Patra asked – what percentage of Rahul Gandhi is Hindu, AIMIM spokesperson said – Congress’s Yuvraj made the country unbearable

Targeting Congress, Sambit Patra said that what does Rahul Gandhi know about Hindus, what percentage of them are Hindus.

There is a debate going on in the country regarding the statement of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the difference between Hindutva and Hindu religion. In a similar TV debate, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra questioned Rahul Gandhi being a Hindu. At the same show, the spokesperson of AIMIM said that the crown prince of the Congress has made the country impeccable.

In fact, Amish Devgan was conducting a debate on News18 India regarding the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and the statements of the opposition. In the same show, Sambit Patra targeted the Congress and said that what does Rahul Gandhi know about Hindus, what percentage of them are Hindus.

Patra said- Dada was his Khan, his mother has come from Italy, what percentage are he Hindus, are he himself a Hindu, the discourses he gives here on a daily basis, you ask him once. He has also gone to the grave of his grandfather. His mother is not an Indian, sitting here and abusing Hindus everyday.

BJP further said that Rahul Gandhi said in Rajasthan that Hindu kills from the front, and Hindutva kills from behind. He said- Means Hindus do kill. Jihadi does not kill”.

In the same show, Owaisi’s party AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan said that ever since elections have come in UP, there is a competition to show who is a big Hindu. On a question asked about Rahul Gandhi, Pathan said – Who is Rahul Gandhi, while not Rahul Gandhi, whose father and grandfather kept idols inside our Babri Masjid in the dark. At the same time, not Rahul Gandhi, during whose government the Babri Masjid was martyred.

Waris Pathan further said that this country does not belong to Hindus only. Rahul Gandhi has ruined the nation’s fleet. He said that Babri Masjid was martyred, they come today and say that this country belongs to Hindus.