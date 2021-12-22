Sambit Patra called Rajiv Gandhi a killer, then Anjana Om Kashyap interrupted, see what happened next

While political commentary continues on the death of two people in separate incidents by mob in Punjab, in the meantime Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tweet from lynching has come. In an indirect attack on the central government, Rahul Gandhi wrote in his tweet, ‘Before 2014, the word ‘lynching’ was not even heard. Now in the live debate on the news channel ‘Aaj Tak’, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has given the answer on this.

When senior journalist Anjana Om Kashyap asked Sambit Patra a question about this, he said, ‘Congress spokesperson said that I should apologize for the riots of 84? Why killer Rajiv Gandhi and the Bharatiya Janata Party should apologize.’ After hearing this, Anjana Om Kashyap interrupts him and says, ‘Has any court convicted him, you are calling him a straight killer?’ Sambit Patra says, ‘Anjana ji, let me ask a question, don’t feel bad. When Narendra Modi ji was targeted regarding Gujarat, no one asked this question.

Sambit Patra further says, ‘Modi ji has not been convicted by any court. Then why are such questions not asked? These people call the RSS the killer of Gandhi everyday. Then why did no one ask the question to the Congress party about this. I am sitting in the biggest channel of the country and will not call anyone a broker like Rahul ji. Rahul Gandhi keeps calling every journalist a broker. Doesn’t ask questions to anyone on the media. We don’t say anything to anyone. We have come here to debate with great gusto.

Rajiv Gandhi is responsible for the killing of 8000 Sikhs in 1984. pic.twitter.com/vSA0Wybi9c — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) December 21, 2021

Sambit Patra said, ‘People of Congress party call us killers of Gandhi everyday. Which court said that we are the killers of Gandhi? I clearly say that Rajiv Gandhi is the killer of 8 thousand Sikhs. When a big tree falls, the earth shakes. What would you say to someone more straightforward than this? Whatever happened to the Sikhs after the assassination of Indira Gandhi, the earth would be shaken. Giani Zail Singh was the President of the country during that time, stones were pelted on him too. Congress people also pelted stones at him.

Targeting the Congress, the BJP spokesperson further said, “The people of Congress pelt stones at the President of the country and Rahul Gandhi says that the word lynching has come to the fore after 2014. Amazing how it is possible.