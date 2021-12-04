Sambit Patra Challenges Kanhaiya Kumar In Agenda Aaj Tak To Call Rahul Gandhi Option Against PM Narendra Modi

There was a fierce debate between Sambit Patra and Kanhaiya Kumar. The BJP spokesperson challenged the Congress leader to call Rahul Gandhi an alternative to PM Modi if he has the courage.

In Aaj Tak’s program ‘Agenda Aaj Tak’, there was a fierce debate between BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar. This debate started with nationalism and went on till Savarkar and qualification. In this debate, Sambit Patra did not miss an opportunity to taunt the Congress by taking the name of Rahul Gandhi. He challenged Kanhaiya Kumar and said that if you have courage, then show by speaking that Rahul Gandhi is an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Not only this, Sambit Patra told Kanhaiya Kumar the only alternative to Rahul Gandhi.

Describing the people as an alternative to Prime Minister Modi in ‘Agenda Aaj Tak’, Kanhaiya Kumar said, “135 crore people of the country will stand in front of Modi.” Surrounding the Congress party on his point, Sambit Patra said, “When they are asked who will be the alternative of Modi, then those who answer that there will be 135 crore people. It means they don’t have an answer as to who will be the substitute.”

Sambit Patra, while replying to Kanhaiya Kumar, further said, “You have given such a golden opportunity that who is the alternative of Modi? If you have the courage, then say it, not Modi’s alternative is Rahul Gandhi. Show by speaking, it is not even coming out of your mouth that Rahul Gandhi is the alternative of Modi and he has gone on to win elections. It’s not coming out of their mouth.”

Congress is not able to dare to speak so much that the alternative of Modi ji will be Rahul Gandhi. And have these elections run? pic.twitter.com/BcmWGRMO5t — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) December 3, 2021

Taking a jibe at the Congress party, Sambit Patra further wrote, “Mamata is not agreeing, Akhilesh is not agreeing, Mayawati is not agreeing. No one is considering them as an option, even the leaders of G23 of Congress themselves are not considering them as an option. Now Kanhaiya Kumar can definitely be an alternative to Rahul Gandhi. Apart from this, Kanhaiya Kumar fiercely attacked BJP leader Sambit Patra regarding nationalism.

Kanhaiya Kumar said, “I have no problem with BJP’s nationalism. This country is a nation, which will be run by the constitution. The leader of Sambit ji’s party said that freedom is on a 99-year lease. Neither do they believe in freedom nor do they believe in the constitution. We believe that they fill their pockets by taking the name of the nation. This nation-nation is done on TV and he was recently made the chairman of ITDC. Their nationalism is actually individualism, which I have a problem with.”