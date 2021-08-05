Sambit Patra Counts Trophies And Stadium On The Name Of Gandhi Family In Amish Devgan Show Khel Ratna Award

The Central Government has changed the name of Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award to Major Dhyan Chand Award. PM Modi had also tweeted about this, in which he wrote that he had received requests from people from across the country. Keeping his sentiments in mind, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award has been named ‘Major Dhyan Chand’ Award. The award was also discussed in News18’s debate show Aar Paar, where Sambit Patra enumerated the stadiums, tournaments and awards named after the Gandhi family.

Talking about this, Sambit Patra said, “450 projects, institutions and schemes are in the name of Gandhi family. There are 12 central and 52 state schemes in the name of Gandhi family. 28 sports tournaments and trophies are in the name of Gandhi family.

Sambit Patra further said in his statement, “19 stadiums are in the name of Gandhi family. Five airports and ports are named after the Gandhi family. 98 educational institutions exist in the name of Gandhi family. 51 awards are in the name of Gandhi family. 15 national stadiums and parks are also named after his family.

Congressmen’s Song for the Gandhi Family: “My love’s age is so beautiful

Tere naam pe start tere naam pe end.” pic.twitter.com/2QBWoBANu8 — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) August 6, 2021

Counting down the list, Sambit Patra further said, “39 hospitals and medical institutions are named after Gandhi family, 74 roads, places and buildings are named after Gandhi family and sports events and tournaments are named after Gandhi family, They include things like Jawaharlal Nehru Gold Cup Football Tournament, Jawaharlal Nehru Hockey Tournament.

Sambit Patra also shared this video with his Twitter handle. Taking a jibe at the Congress party and the Gandhi family, he wrote, “Song of Congressmen for the Gandhi family: ‘Mere pyar ki aaur ho sona sanam, tere naam se huru tere naam pe end’.”

Social media users also commented a lot about Sambit Patra’s tweet. A user named Shilpi Singh wrote, “Sports related things should be in the names of the players. Narendra Modi Stadium should now be renamed after Milkha Singh. A user named Vinod wrote, “Fantastic, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, ahead Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat.”





