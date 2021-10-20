Sambit Patra Epic Reply To Congress Leader Charan Singh Sapra Over Punjab Election As He Said You Are Not In Three Neither Thirteen

The alliance between Captain Amarinder Singh and BJP was also discussed in ‘Halla Bol’, where Charan Singh Sapra and Sambit Patra took a jibe at each other.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced the formation of a new party, along with it he also hinted at forming an alliance with the BJP. It is believed that this move of the Captain may affect the Congress as well as the Akali Dal in Punjab. The talk of the alliance between Captain Amarinder Singh and BJP was also discussed in ‘Halla Bol’ of ‘Aaj Tak’, where Congress leader Charan Singh Sapra and BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also had a fierce debate.

In Anjana Om Kashyap’s show, Congress spokesperson Charan Singh Sapra took a jibe at the BJP and said, “Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have always been doing the work of adding fuel to the fire. Let me start with Ajay Kumar Mishra, the whole world has seen how he has added fuel to the fire. How did the incident happen? Only BJP does the work of adding fuel to the fire and no one else.”

The Congress spokesperson further said in this regard, “Sambit Patra is also working as cover fire in the debate. Hey Bharatiya Janata Party you are making such a voice, you are neither in three nor in thirteen in Punjab. Only two seats have come by your choice. Wants to fly his ship in Punjab by making Captain Amarinder Singh a support. Even communalism is not going to work there. The BJP is facing a shortage of oxygen in Punjab.”

Sambit Patra also left no stone unturned to reply on this matter of the Congress leader. The BJP spokesperson said, “Whoever has Rahul Gandhi in his house is talking about three and thirteen. They are not in three and thirteen in the whole country and are teaching mathematics of three and thirteen here. We were always a small party in Punjab, in alliance with the Akalis even earlier. We haven’t emerged yet, but we will definitely emerge.”

Referring to Captain Amarinder Singh in his statement, Sambit Patra said, “Showing Captain Sahab out, humiliating, defaming him as CM, will see what your fate will be there. Talking about abusing the farmers, who was the first to call them Khalistani?