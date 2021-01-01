Sambit Patra Epic Reply To Congress Leader Gourav As He Vallabh Over Pegasus And Coronavirus In Anjana Om Kashyap Show

Pegasus’s case doesn’t seem to end. From Parliament to now Pegasus has reached the Supreme Court. While discussing this on Thursday, the Supreme Court said that if the media report is true then it is a serious matter. Along with this, the Supreme Court also asked the petitioners to give copies of the petition to the Center. The matter was also discussed in the debate show of Aaj Tak, where there was a fierce debate between Congress spokesperson and Sambit Patra. In the debate, where Sambit Patra took a jibe at the Congress that these people were not allowing the discussion on Corona in Parliament, the Congress spokesperson also replied that you should have died by drowning, when it was said that they died due to lack of oxygen. not done.

In fact, in Anjana Om Kashyap’s show, Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh was constantly questioning whether the government bought Pegasus or not? In response, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “Don’t buy and no one was spied on, will you apologize?”

Taking a jibe at the opposition, Sambit Patra further said, “Where the oxygen plant is to be set up, which district will be given oxygen, the third wave has started in Maharashtra and Kerala. These matters were to be discussed. Traitors are those people who will not allow this to be discussed.

Responding to Sambit Patra, Congress leader Gaurav Vallabh said, “You are questioning apologizing, go first come with the apology of Ravi Shankar Prasad ji who had said in Parliament that Pegasus was used on more than 100 WhatsApp in the country. Is. You are talking about investigation on Corona, you are not ashamed to speak.



Gaurav Vallabh took a jibe and said, “Should have drowned in Parliament when it was said that the lack of oxygen did not cause death. You lie there. You can’t run away from your failures by interrupting.”



Sambit Patra also did not back down from responding to this statement of the Congress leader. He said, “You sin and we die by drowning. How many people died due to lack of oxygen in Maharashtra, how many people died in Rajasthan. Everyone knows who is desperate.”





