Sambit Patra Epic Reply To Congress Leader Mudit Agarwal As He Says Jawaharlal Nehru Stayed In Jail For 10 To 12 Years

In Amish Devgan’s show, the Congress leader said that Jawaharlal Nehru had spent 10 to 12 years in jail. Sambit Patra taunted him on this matter.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajnath Singh had said during a program that Veer Savarkar had filed a mercy petition before the British at the behest of Mahatma Gandhi. The BJP has once again come under the target of the people regarding this matter. The subject of Veer Savarkar and Mahatma Gandhi was also discussed in Amish Devgan’s debate show, where BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and Congress leader Mudit Agarwal also got into a heated argument over this issue.

In fact, Congress leader Mudit Agarwal, referring to Bhagat Singh and Jawaharlal Nehru in the debate show, said, “Bhagat Singh and Subhash Chandra Bose ji gave their lives for the country. He too could have apologized. Jawaharlal Nehru ji and Mahatma Gandhi ji were also in jail for 10-10, 12-12 years, but did not apologize to the British. This is also something to think about.”

Sambit Patra expressed surprise on Mudit Agarwal’s talk and said, “Jawaharlal Nehru was in jail for 12 years? What are you saying?” Responding to him, the Congress leader said, “He was in jail for 10 to 12 years, you don’t know Patra ji, then read history.” At the same time, the BJP spokesperson asked, “But when did he stay in jail for 10 to 12 years together, tell me if it is correct.”

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra further asked the question, “When did you last for 10 to 12 years, once you tell the period. He used to do jail-jail by staying in the guest house. At the same time, Mudit Aggarwal further said, “Savarkar ji had also said that do not take part in Quit India Movement, he had also spoken against Subhash Chandra Bose.”

In the statement, Mudit Aggarwal took a jibe at the BJP and said, “What is the problem of the BJP that they do not have a single national hero, not a freedom fighter. In such a situation, they are trying to manufacture that let’s have a man, who is a freedom fighter. The man who can give himself the title of heroic, I would consider him the weakest.”