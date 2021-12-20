Sambit Patra Fights Congress Spokeperson Surendra Rajput As He Asks Is Amit Shah Hindu Or Jain Who Is Narendra Modi Grandfather – Amit Shah is Hindu or Jain? Name only Narendra Modi’s grandfather

Not much time is left for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. In such a situation, all the parties are busy in their preparations. SP, Congress and BSP are constantly trying to target the ruling party BJP, while on the other hand BJP is also not shying away from counting its works. In connection with the election, news anchor Amish Devgan’s show ‘Aar Paar’ was also discussed, but in the middle of the debate, Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput and Sambit Patra clashed and started asking what is the name of Narendra Modi. Not only this, he also asked Amit Shah’s religion in the debate.

In fact, in the midst of the debate, Sambit Patra took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, taking the names of Indira Gandhi and Feroze Gandhi. He said, “One whose grandfather is Firoz Khan and whose mother is Antonio Maino, can give discourses on Hindus only in India. Can he go to Saudi Arabia and preach about Islam? Won’t return home, sir.”

On these words of Sambit Patra, the Congress spokesperson was stunned and said, “It is like this, Sambit Patra, you just tell about your grandfather and your father. Tell me who is Narendra Modi’s grandfather. Tell me the name of Amit Shah’s Baba. Tell me what Narendra Modi’s Baba used to do. Sambit Patra also did not shy away from answering on his point.

Responding to the words of the Congress spokesperson, Sambit Patra said, “It is not proper, let me speak. The man who speaks blatantly about my religion, who abuses my religion.” On his talk, Amish Devgan said, “Congress is asking that you name your Baba and your grandfather.” Reflecting on his words, Sambit Patra said, “Who are these idiots, they will keep saying whatever they want and we will keep answering.”

Taking forward his point, Sambit Patra said, “We should stop answering the idiots. Whose grandfather’s name is Firoz Khan and whose mother’s name is Antonio Maino, he talks about our religion incessantly. On the words of Sambit Patra, Congress spokesperson showed the old video of Prime Minister Modi and said that Narendra Modi took the biggest betel nut against Hindus.

Targeting the BJP leader, the Congress spokesperson further said, “People who talk unrestrainedly about Rahul Gandhi become silent about Varun Gandhi. You are continuously hiding your unemployment by blaming Rahul Gandhi. Tell whether Amit Shah is Hindu or Jain. You will get our Hindu temples inaugurated by Amit Shah.”

On his talk, Sambit Patra said, “Our Home Minister has been attacked. He has been wrongly accused, he has disclosed that he is a Hindu. If there were Jains, why so much poison? There is no difference between Jains and Hindus. Antonio Maino can come from the Vinci and go to the temples and spit venom against the Jains.”