Sambit Patra Gets Troll As He Claimed That He Hold 19th Rank In UPSC 2000 Exam Congress Leader Swara Bhasker Tweet On It

Sambit Patra had claimed that he secured 19th rank in the UPSC examination held in 2000. While some people are trolling him on this claim, some are standing in support.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra has come into the limelight for one of his statements given in Aaj Tak’s program ‘Agenda Aaj Tak’. Actually, in the program, while stating his qualification, he said that he has done MBBS, has done MS. He did MRCS from London and also secured 19th rank in UPSC examination in the year 2000. Some people even accused him of presenting wrong facts. After being surrounded on social media, Sambit Patra himself also clarified on the claim.

Congress leader Aditya Goswami shared the video of Sambit Patra accusing him of lying, also shared the list of rank holders in the 2000 examination. Aditya Goswami wrote in his tweet, “Last day BJP leader Sambit Patra lied in Aaj Tak that in 2000 he had secured 19th rank in UPSC exam.”

Aditya Goswami further took a jibe at Sambit Patra in the tweet, writing, “It can be very easily verified that in the year 2000, no person named Sambit secured the rank in the UPSC exam.” Writer Devdutt Patnaik took a jibe at Sambit Patra’s video, writing, “Maybe talking about ‘complete’ UPSC?”

Ayushman Sail also demanded action on Sambit Patra and wrote, “Fact check: BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed in live debate that he had secured 19th rank in the UPSC exam of 2000. The fact is that no one named Sambit passed the exam that year. Action should be taken against them for making false claims on live TV.”

Fact Check : BJP Spokesperson Sh. Sambit Patra on a live television debate claimed that he got AIR 19 in UPSC exam in 2000. Fact is no one named Sambit qualified in UPSC 2000 exam. Legal action to be initiated against Sh. Swaraj for falsely claiming on live TV. — Anshuman Sail (@AnshumanSail) December 5, 2021

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar took a jibe at Sambit Patra’s claim and wrote, “Who is surprised?” Congress leader Vinay Kumar Dokaniya wrote, “Sambit Patra: I secured 19th rank in UPSC exam in 2000. UPSC Exam (Uttar Pradesh Branch Competition).” Apart from this, some people also supported the statement of Sambit Patra.

Supporting Sambit Patra’s claim, a user named Ajay Choudhary wrote, “He had cleared UPSC’s CMS (Combined Medical Services) exam and not CSE (civil services exam). Do some research.” One user wrote, “UPSC conducts various types of examinations. Sambit Patra had cleared the UPSC CMS exam in 2000. A user named Arnab wrote, “UPSC means not only CSE.”

Apart from CSE ..UPSC conducts CMS exams as well ..I thought the “so called”educated knew this ..but it appears a few are oblivious to the fact! — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) December 5, 2021

On the other hand, Sambit Patra tweeted defending the claim made in Agenda Aaj Tak. He wrote in the tweet, “Apart from CSE, UPSC also conducts CMS exam. I used to think that the ‘educated’ would know this, but it seems that some are oblivious to the fact.”