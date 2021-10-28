Sambit Patra Got Epic Reply From SP Leader Anurag Bhadouria As He Said I Am Hindustan Lawyer In Halla Bol

In the ICC T20 World Cup, there was a matter of celebration in some places in India on the defeat of Team India against Pakistan. Although people celebrating the defeat of the country were also arrested, while CM Yogi announced the imposition of sedition on such people. This matter was also discussed in Aaj Tak’s debate show ‘Halla Bol’. During the debate, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and SP leader Anurag Bhadauria also had a fierce debate.

During the show, Sambit Patra described himself as India’s lawyer and said, “Hindustan is the name of the country where some civilians celebrated the martyrdom of 76 CRPF jawans in the year 2010 and threw fireworks. Even at that time people advocating for him were present. 76 jawans of the country were martyred, celebrating it. And how much freedom is needed.”

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra further said about this, “There should be surgical strike and air strike and technical people need proof. I am not a lawyer, but a lawyer from India. I can recognize anyone who works against my country. I can see who is working in the interest of the country and who is against it.”

Sambit Patra further said about this, “Why do these people want to drown India.” Responding to him, SP spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria said, “These are Gapodi, they only have to gossip.” On his talk, Sambit Patra said, “Absolutely, if you speak against the country, then you will not gossip and even push it.” At the same time, the SP spokesperson further said, “They are saying that I am the lawyer of the country.”

SP spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria, while replying to Sambit Patra, further said, “The mother of the country, which is called Bharat Mata. The pride of the country’s sister keeps on being robbed and they gossip and become silent. Then this debate does not come, how are you a lawyer? The enemies who are inside the country, who rob the honor of Mother India, when injustice happens to the daughter of India, then where do they go.