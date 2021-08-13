Sambit Patra made many against Congress party Sonia Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Mamta Banerjee and opposition, BJP leader trolled

The opposition is attacking the central government over the uproar in the Rajya Sabha on the last day of the monsoon session of Parliament. On one hand, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says that the voice of 60% of the people of the country is being suppressed, MPs were misbehaved in Rajya Sabha. He called it a murder of democracy. On the other hand, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has accused the opposition and said that, ‘Opposition has made the house a road’.

Talking to news agency ANI, he said that only Venkaiah Naidu ji has not cried, democracy has been put to shame. BJP spokesperson said that democracy has been violated and democracy has cried. For the first time this has happened in Parliament that the gate in the lobby has been broken. He said that while killing democracy, the opposition made the house a road.

On this statement of his, people are trolling him on social media. People say that BJP is not a doodh ki dhuli, while some people are commenting that the mental condition of the government is not good. It was written from a Twitter account that the property of the country was sold and eaten by your government, it is not murder of democracy, is it Patra ji? @AnshulYadavMp Selling country is democracy and asking question is treason?

A Twitter user attacked Sambit Patra and wrote that it is true that democracy is being murdered, only then 40 journalists, Supreme Court judges, people related to judges, CBI, Election Commission, Pegasus were installed in the phones of opposition leaders. So that democracy could be saved. Commented from @BHARAT_JEEVI that Ulta Chor scolded Kotwal.

The opposition has killed democracy, the country will not forgive such people: @sambitswaraj #ParliamentMonsoonSession pic.twitter.com/ABd0EhDIrp — News24 (@news24tvchannel) August 12, 2021

Commenting from a Twitter handle, it was written that just like the opposition used to do before 2000, by disrupting the house. @tiwarirakesh63 Responding to his statement from the Twitter handle, it was written that we think that the greed of power In me your party, your government is killing democracy. Taking fun from a Twitter handle, it was written that Sambit Patra ji, throw a little less, now the Olympics are over.





