Sambit Patra Makes Fun Of Rahul Gandhi As Congress Gourav Vallabh Challenges Him To Talks About Vedas Upnishad

Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh challenged Sambit Patra in the middle of the debate and asked him to tell about Vedas, Puranas and Upanishads.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has come into the limelight due to his statement on Hindutva. Talking about Hindutva, he attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party and the RSS and said that we are Hindus, we do not need Hindutva. The BJP is constantly targeting him for this statement of his. The matter was also discussed on India TV’s debate show Kurukshetra, where Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh asked BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra to tell about Vedas, Upanishads and Puranas.

Sambit Patra took a jibe at the Congress party in the debate and said, “Not a single word comes out of their mouth against terrorists. Hindu has never slit anyone’s throat, has not demolished any mosque, has not committed any genocide. So stop abusing Hindus.” Congress spokesperson also did not back down from answering Sambit Patra’s point.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Gaurav Vallabh said, “Who had gone to drop Azhar Masood to Kabul? Who went to Kandahar? Who got ISIS into the country, the present Narendra Modi government did. Their government did not trust our agencies. Who raised Masrat Alam? You talk of terrorism, don’t feel ashamed.

Replying to the BJP spokesperson, Gaurav Vallabh further said, “We have lost our leaders while fighting terrorists. You are talking a lot about Hindu-Hindu, are you not Sambit Patra, I challenge you, tell me about Vedas, Upanishads, Puranas, Nyaya. Taking a jibe at him, Sambit Patra said, “Keep your challenge in your pocket and give it to Rahul Gandhi.”

On Sambit Patra’s talk, Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh got furious and got angry. He said, “Quietly, don’t interrupt.” While Sambit Patra expressed displeasure over his behavior, the news anchor also said, “This is not a way to talk. There can be no tadak in the program.” At the same time, the BJP spokesperson said, “I do not talk with the illiterate and poor people.”