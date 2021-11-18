Sambit Patra Makes Fun Of SP Leader Anurag Bhadouria And Rahul Gandhi Said Toti Wale Are Talking About Chillam

In Anjana Om Kashyap’s show, where the SP spokesperson started taunting the BJP by taking the name of Chilam, Sambit Patra also did not shy away from answering.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has again come under attack for one of his statements. In fact, during the Rath Yatra in Ghazipur, without naming anyone, he said that one-coloured Chilamjeevi can never take UP on the path of prosperity. His statement was also discussed in Anjana Om Kashyap’s debate show ‘Halla Bol’. However, even in the debate, SP spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria took a dig at the BJP, taking the name of Chilam. But BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also left no stone unturned to answer him.

Sambit Patra also called SP spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria a tapori in the midst of the debate, to which he replied, “Hey tappebaaz shut up. Ask them why development is not happening in Uttar Pradesh. Why is there unemployment here? But these people start doing Jinnah Jinnah.” On SP spokesperson Anjana Om Kashyap asked, “Who brought Jinnah in the elections?”

Taking a jibe at the BJP, Anurag Bhadauria further said, “The problem with them is that even if you ask Patra ji something, only Jinnah Jinnah will do it. The intoxication that is in their chillum, Jinnah’s gin has entered in it. In such a situation, they will not talk about the public, they cannot even think of the public. On his talk, Anjana Om Kashyap said, “Today itself, the Sant Samiti has expressed displeasure over the statement of Chilam.”

On Anjana Om Kashyap’s talk, Anurag Bhadauria said, “Hey I am saying that Jinnah’s intoxication is in his chillum. People are hoping that they should talk about inflation, talk about the solution of the problem. But they know that the power is gone and the people have also abandoned them.” Anurag Bhadauria also mentioned the crowd of people in Akhilesh Yadav’s visit.

Anurag Bhadauria said, “Akhilesh Yadav’s journey is full of public. People are sitting on the streets chilling in the cold, because they have to change power. They know that it is the Samajwadi who will settle, otherwise the BJP will only talk about Pakistan and Afghanistan, but will not talk about India. The wonder of their lotus is over.”

Sambit Patra also did not back down from answering Anurag Bhadauria’s words. Complaining to Anjana Om Kashyap, he said, “How do you get people to debate. Chilam, Chilam, what are these hats wearing. Ask Rahul Gandhi, he knows what Chilam means.”