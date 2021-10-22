Sambit Patra Makes Fun Of SP Leader Anurag Bhadouria As He Said They Give Rabiz Vaccine

SP leader Anurag Bhadauria accused the BJP and said that they apply dog ​​bite vaccine. Sambit Patra also did not back down from answering them.

On Thursday, India completed the target of injecting 100 crore corona virus vaccine doses. On this special occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the country by tweeting, as well as visited the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi and talked to the health workers. 100 crore vaccination was also discussed in Zee News’s debate show ‘Taal Thok Ke’, where SP leader Anurag Bhadauria and BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had a fierce debate. In the midst of the debate, the SP leader accused the BJP of corruption.

In the debate, SP spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria accused the BJP and the government and said, “When the first wave came, we would have made arrangements for oxygen and hospital, then our own people would not have been separated. Do not know how many children became orphans here. There is corruption in the Bharatiya Janata Party and how will they inject the vaccine for corruption, when they go to get vaccinated, they give dog bite injections.

On Anurag Bhadauria’s talk, Sambit Patra said, “What are you trying to say after all this?” At the same time, Anurag Bhadauria, increasing his point further said, “Ask what he had done in Shamli, he had given a dog bite injection. So how can they trust their corruption? That’s why we are asking that such a vaccine should be made, which will improve the number of arrogant, squeamish people.

On the other hand, Sambit Patra, while replying to SP spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria, said, “Who gave him dog bite injection. Ever since the debate started, I was suspecting that something wrong must have happened with Anurag ji. Let us inform that apart from the SP leader, Shiv Sena spokesperson also talked about the rabies injection.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Kishor Tiwari said about this, “The cry of the BJP and the government is that you take credit and say that the Prime Minister has vaccinated 100 crore people. Rabies vaccine has been installed in many places in UP. Responding to him, the BJP spokesperson said, “100 crore vaccinations have been done, but your mischievousness has not gone.”