Sambit Patra News Anchor Asks To SP Leader Anurag Bhadauria Have You Vaccinated In Zee News Taal Thok Ke – Vaccine or not? Sambit Patra and news anchor started asking SP leader in the middle debate, got the answer

Sambit Patra asked Anurag Bhadauria in the midst of the debate show whether you got the vaccine or not. On his talk, the SP leader said, ‘I am very strong.’

The number of corona virus vaccinations in India has crossed 100 crores. Along with the government, other people are also celebrating this achievement a lot. After 100 crore vaccinations, PM Modi also reached Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where he interacted with health workers. The debate about 100 crore vaccination was also discussed in Zee News’s debate show ‘Taal Thok Ke’, where BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and SP leader Anurag Bhadauria also got into a fierce debate. Not only this, the BJP spokesperson asked in the middle of the show whether you got vaccinated or not?

On 100 crore vaccinations, SP leader Anurag Bhadauria said, “30 crore people have got the vaccine, 100 crore people have not. The Bharatiya Janata Party should take responsibility for those who have died and should say that these deaths have happened because of my government. If you fail, it is not your responsibility, but if you get 30 crore vaccines, then you will praise him.

Responding to SP leader Anurag Bhadauria, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “They were saying that the Prime Minister is spending the country’s money, but at least we do not celebrate Saifai Mahotsav by spending money, to Bollywood actors. They don’t get invited to dance. Anurag ji, we are not taking credit, the Prime Minister has thanked the scientists in his statement. You guys gave us the credit.”

Taking a jibe at the SP leader, Sambit Patra further said, “Akhilesh ji had said that this is BJP’s vaccine, why would I get it installed. I want to know whether Anurag Bhadauria has got the vaccine or not. Addressing the news anchor, he said, “Ask them whether they got the vaccine or not?” On the matter of Sambit Patra, news anchors also started questioning the SP leader regarding the vaccine.

The news anchor asked Anurag Bhadauria, “Anurag bhai did both the doses get done?” On his talk, the SP leader said, “I am so strong myself, dosed or not. When the poor and last person of Uttar Pradesh gets the vaccine, then we will also get it done. We care about the people, we don’t care about ourselves. We will get the poor installed first.”