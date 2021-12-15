Sambit Patra Reaction Over AKhilesh Yadav Rally Crowd Gathering in UP Elections 2022

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra, reacting to the crowd gathered in Akhilesh Yadav’s rallies, said that we were asked such questions in 2017 assembly elections and 2019 Lok Sabha elections also. At that time, the rallies of ‘two good boys’ and ‘bua-babua’ were also crowded but the results turned into milk of milk and water of water. Talking about the figures, he said that 50 percent of the votes were received by the Bharatiya Janata Party, while the SP got 25-26 percent, the BSP got 22 to 23 percent and the Congress got 6 percent.

Responding to the questions of the anchor in the debate show ‘Dangal’ of news channel Aaj Tak, Sambit Patra said that while calling Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi electoral Hindus, he said that the way the opposition is doing politics of Hindu and Hindutva today. Looking at that, it seems that the people of Uttar Pradesh will move forward with cultural nationalism and development. Taking a jibe at the opposition, he said that the people of Uttar Pradesh will no longer be deceived by the faith of the family nor on the basis of donations, but on the trust of Ram. Will vote on the basis of name and trust of work.

On the other hand, Samajwadi Party leader Rajpal Kashyap said that the Bharatiya Janata Party uses Hinduism for its own benefit and not to benefit religion, he said that whenever the government gets stuck on the issue of development, when If the public is troubled by inflation or the question of unemployment arises, then they take the shield of religion. The SP leader said that it became clear in the SIT report that the sons of ministers sitting in the government were crushing the farmers.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson said that the way the Union Minister of State for Home has treated the journalists today, it is clear how the government is immersed in arrogance. He said that farmers were not able to provide food, when 59 thousand teachers went before the government for recruitment, they were lathi-charged. According to Rajpal Kashyap, Uttar Pradesh had not got an incompetent and arrogant leader like Yogi till date.

Let us tell you that in the election period, the ruckus between the political parties has intensified. All the parties are arrogant of victory, but it will take time to know who will be in power in reality, till then this process of rhetoric will continue and the political temperature will continue to rise like this.