Sambit Patra Reply To Congress Supriya Shrinate Said Those Who Denied Lord Ram Existence Trying To Be Hindu

In Amish Devgan’s debate show, the Congress leader said that Hinduism is not the inheritance of anyone. Sambit Patra also gave a befitting reply to this.

A video related to the Varanasi rally of the Congress party is becoming fiercely viral on social media, with the claim that the party had conducted azaan from its platform. The Congress party has come under the BJP’s target regarding this matter. The matter was also discussed in Amish Devgan’s debate show, where Congress leader Supriya Shrinet and BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra got into a heated argument. Where the Congress leader said that Hinduism is not the inheritance of anyone, Sambit Patra also gave a tremendous answer to this.

Talking on that video of the Congress party, Sambit Patra said, “I got that video of the party from his handle, which was shared by Imran Pratapgarhi himself. Chanting azaan and mantra is not wrong, but why was that video hidden by the party.” Interrupting on his point, Amish Devgan said, “Apart from Ajan, there was also Durga Stuti, didn’t there?”

On this statement of Amish Devgan, Sambit Patra said, “These people who did not believe in the existence of Lord Ram, today they are doing Durga Stuti because Modi hai to mumkin hai. I bow to Modi ji for what you have got this done. Congress leader Supriya Shrinet did not shy away from replying to Sambit Patra.

‘In 2019 elections I went as ‘Radhe Maa’, I could not even know for 2-3 days whether she was Radhe Maa or Priyanka Gandhi’- Sambit Patra, BJP #AarPaar @AMISHDEVGAN @sambitswaraj pic.twitter.com/iJsuwU9OS1 — News18 India (@News18India) October 14, 2021

Replying to the BJP leader, Supriya Shrinet said, “I want to tell the kingpin of fake news that there was Durga Stuti, Guruvani was also spoken and Ajan was also done. He talked about Hinduism, Hinduism is not the benediction of anyone’s father, it is the religion of all of us. This is that religion, so when we organize any event, it cannot be finished without peace lessons.

Supriya Shrinet further said in her talk, “It is natural for the BJP to get distracted seeing the crowd gathered in Varanasi. The basic issue is even today that the son of a drunken minister in power feels that he can massacre the farmers like carrot-radish. On the talk of the Congress spokesperson, Sambit Patra said, “I am very happy to see that this is the race to become a Hindu. Those questioning the existence of Lord Ram, who used to say who is Ram, want to become a Hindu. There is a competition to become a Hindu among those who say saffron terror.”

Sambit Patra further said in his statement, “Why brother, why is there an attempt to be so Hindu? By becoming this chameleon, what will you prove that you are a Hindu, a Muslim, a Sikh and a Christian. Remember one thing, one who does not belong anywhere, he dies by drowning in the river Saryu.