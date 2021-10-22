Sambit Patra said to Congress spokesperson, I also thank Nehru, then you will say that you abused Rahul Gandhi

There was a heated argument on News18 India, in which BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and Congress spokesperson were seen fighting with each other.

The Modi government is beating its own back on the figures of corona vaccination in the country, but opposition parties are targeting it. Actually, more than 100 crore people have been vaccinated in India, there is an atmosphere of celebration in the country, but the opposition is attacking about this issue.

There was a heated debate on News18 India regarding this issue, in which BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and Congress spokesperson Abhay Dubey were seen fighting among themselves. Patra said that the confusion of the opposition regarding this vaccine was dispelled. Earlier people used to say that it would take 12 years to deliver the vaccine to 100 crore people, but now after some time of the epidemic, 100 crore people got vaccinated. This is new Hindustan.

Patra said that the record that India has set regarding vaccination is no small matter. In this is the victory of India. Taking a jibe at the Congress spokesperson, he said that I am also thanking Nehruji. Let me speak, then if there will be abusing, then you will say that you told Rahul Gandhi like this. The Congress spokesperson said that the values ​​you have received, you are saying the same. You have inherited indecency.

Let us inform that earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to the nation at 10 am on 22 October (Friday), had said that India’s vaccination campaign is “science-generated, science-driven and science-based”, as well as There is no “VIP-culture” in it either.

He said that by taking everyone along, the country started the “Sabko Tika, Free Tika” campaign. The Prime Minister said that the country has only one mantra, that if the disease does not discriminate, then there cannot be any discrimination in vaccination. “So it was ensured that no VIP culture is allowed,” he said.

At the same time, regarding PM Modi’s address, Youth Congress National President Srinivas Biwi tweeted asking the question, what has happened now? Are you resigning for your failures?

Let us inform that so far 1,00,62,34,803 doses of corona vaccine have been applied in the country. Out of these, 71,09,80,686 people have received one dose of the vaccine while 29,53,02,676 people have received both the doses. PM Modi congratulated the countrymen on crossing the 100 crore mark.