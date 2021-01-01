Sambit Patra took a jibe at Sonia Gandhi’s son Rahul Gandhi during a debate with Anchor Saurav Sharma on Rajat Sharma news channel India TV program Kurukshetra Such comments started coming

Demonstrating the opposition’s solidarity against the Narendra Modi government, Rahul Gandhi held a breakfast meeting with leaders of 14 opposition parties. After this meeting, Rahul Gandhi, along with opposition leaders, traveled on a bicycle to Parliament against inflation. At the same time, a few days ago, Rahul Gandhi reached Parliament House by driving a tractor. He had spoken against the agricultural laws and said that the government should immediately withdraw these black laws. Taking a jibe at this, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Rahul, you are riding a cycle, were driving a tractor yesterday, when will this Congress run?

During the ongoing debate on India TV news channel, BJP spokesperson attacked Rahul Gandhi fiercely. Responding to the anchor’s question, Sambit Patra said, ‘You said that today the foundation is being laid. They will always build the foundation or sometimes even build a building. He is laying the foundation since 2014. Taking your point forward, Sambit Patra said in a dramatic way that even inside Karnataka, these people had once united and were standing holding hands in such a way that you are asking us to get a lift, get us a lift.

During the debate, Sambit Patra said that right now it is seen in TV that Rahul Gandhi is riding a cycle. Riding this bicycle today…. The day before yesterday they were driving the tractor, just ask them when will the Congress run? Congress is not running with them, all will run tractor cycles. Targeting Rahul Gandhi, BJP spokesperson said that he will have breakfast, will have lunch and will also have dinner, we have no objection on this. Just ask Akhilesh ji’s party if all these will gather.

Sambit Patra has also shared the video of the news channel’s debate on his Twitter handle. On which people are also giving their feedback. Commenting on a Twitter user wrote that Rahul will drive a tractor and will also ride a cycle but Congress will not run at all. A Twitter user named Ricky Garg, while enjoying Rahul Gandhi, wrote that brother, you should not condemn your star campaigner. It was written from @Ramesh18498367 Twitter account that Rahul will run you too and make Modi run, just wait for the time which is coming soon.

BJP spokesperson @sambitswaraj asked the question to Rahul Gandhi, said- Rahul is riding a cycle today, he was driving a tractor yesterday, when will he run the Congress? #Kurukshetra with @journosaurav IndiaTV LIVE at: https://t.co/scQpJFi7pp pic.twitter.com/adw6da0ko6 — India TV (@indiatvnews) August 3, 2021

Rahul Parson was driving a tractor..Today he is cycling…when will he run Congress? pic.twitter.com/IWwHucumeE — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) August 3, 2021

Comment came from @8jsZSjzhGcNJMA4 account that sir please mention your party leaders also. There was an outcry when Rahul Gandhi went to Parliament on a tractor, an outcry when he went on a bicycle. The people of your party had also left by bullock cart, so what more to say than this. While giving his response from @dnyadav twitter account, it was written that Rahul Gandhi had driven tractor and cycle on the road only. But seeing the anger of the blind devotees, it seems that it has gone on their chest. @Bad_opposition Taking fun of Patra from the Twitter account, it was written that when will the country run with a peacock and sometimes a parrot?





