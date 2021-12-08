Sambit Patra Trolled Again By Congress Leader on His UPSC Topper Remember Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Sambit Patra, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party, told a news channel program about his qualifications and described himself as a UPSC rank holder apart from a doctor.

Sambit Patra, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party, told a news channel program about his qualifications and described himself as a UPSC rank holder apart from a doctor. The controversy over his statement has not been resolved even after almost a week. Now the Congress leader has once again gheraoed his claim. Indian Youth Congress National President Srinivas Biwi took to Twitter to once again ventilate the chilling flames of this controversy by sharing a small part of the entire video, where Patra is calling himself a UPSC topper as well. That was the UPA government in 2000.

Sharing this part, Srinivas wrote that according to the topper of the 2000 batch of the so-called UPSC, there was a UPA government in the year 2000. Here he remembered former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and wrote that we are ashamed of the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. In Aaj Tak’s agenda program, Sambit Patra while answering the question of Kanhaiya of Congress said that I am 19th rank holder of 2000 batch of UPSC. At that time there was the UPA government, there was no BJP government, which someone has made me enter the UPSC like this. He further said that those who do theses for 50-50 years, thrive on our money, they will ask UPSC what is your qualification.

Now this time the reason for her being trolled is ‘UPA ki sarkar thi in year 2000’. While the tenure of the UPA began in 2004, the Bharatiya Janata Party was in power from 1999 to 2004 and the prime minister’s post was headed by BJP’s supreme leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This is not the first time that Sambit Patra is being trolled for his statement. Even before this, he was targeted for his rank. On which the BJP leader also clarified.

Sambit Patra tweeted defending his claim. He wrote in the tweet, “Apart from CSE, UPSC also conducts CMS exam. I used to think that the ‘educated’ would know this, but it seems that some are oblivious to the fact.”