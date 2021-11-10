Sambit Patra VS Congress Rafael Deal Sushant Sinha Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh Taunted Him Said If You Evidence Then Arrest Them

After the French magazine’s new revelations on the Rafale deal, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra took a jibe at the Congress and said, “The whole truth has come to the fore. What happened happened between 2007 and 2012. Rahul Gandhi should answer that why did you and your party try for so many years to spread confusion about Rafale? Now Sambit Patra himself has also come under the target of people regarding these allegations. While journalist Sushant Sinha has taken a jibe at him, on the other hand, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh has also taken a dig at the BJP.

Journalist Sushant Sinha took a jibe at the allegations leveled by Sambit Patra on Congress and said, “Shri Sambit Patra ji is fully aware that 40 percent brokerage in Rafale went directly to Rahul-Sonia Gandhi, then ED-CBI filed FIR against Gandhi family. Why was it not considered necessary to register or even start investigation?”

In his tweet, Sushant Sinha further targeted Sambit Patra and said, “Stop fooling the public and if there is evidence then arrest. Stop using it in empty elections.” Apart from Sushant Sinha, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh wrote, “I have seen the first government which is accusing the opposition of corruption and running away from the investigation itself.”

Shri Sambit Patra ji is fully aware that 40% brokerage in Rafale went directly to Rahul-Sonia Gandhi, so why did ED-CBI not consider it necessary to register an FIR on Gandhi family or even start investigation? Stop fooling the public and if there is evidence then arrest. stop using empty polls — Sushant Sinha (@SushantBSinha) November 9, 2021

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh took a jibe at the BJP and further said, “Why was the Integrity Close removed? When the ED and the CBI had all the documents related to the Rafale scam, why did the country revolve around Sushant, sometimes Aryan for 18 months? A speck in the beard of a thief?” Journalist Punya Prasun Bajpai wrote tauntingly, “Scam in national interest, not investigation in national security.”

Journalist Rohini Singh took a jibe at Sambit Patra and wrote, “The CBI and the ED which is quick to register cases against every opposition leader and critic of the government, but they did nothing even after getting a complaint from the Attorney General of Mauritius. Did not start investigation. This is the great anti-corruption crusade in New India.