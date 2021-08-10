sambit patra vs pawan khera clashed with each other in Anjana Om Kashyap’s show Halla Bol in Aaj Tak news channel, Congress spokesperson targeted Narendra Modi

In the absence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Kapil Sibal had invited opposition leaders to his house for dinner on Monday. About 45 leaders of 15 opposition parties attended this dinner party. In which many other leaders including Sharad Pawar, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav were involved. There was a debate on this issue on a news channel. In the same debate, Congress spokesperson said that Modi ji remembers our ancestors more than us. Sambit Patra also retaliated and said that he does not have any strategy to contest the elections.

In Aaj Tak news channel’s program ‘Halla Bol’, Anjana Om Kashyap asked the question to Congress spokesperson that on one hand Rahul Gandhi is in Kashmir, on the other hand party is happening at Kapil Sibal’s house putting his legacy in danger? How much power does Rahul Gandhi have in the Modi government that is surrounded by going there?

Responding to this, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said that if there is a legacy, he will also claim it, those who do not have it, they do not claim. Attacking the BJP, he said that he keeps speaking about our heritage from morning till evening. Modi ji remembers our ancestors more than us.

Countering his point, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the party is not there, but the party is happening. The head of the party has not even been called and the party is being held there. Sambit Patra quipped that sometimes there is breakfast at Pawar ji’s house, sometimes at Rahul Gandhi’s house, if you have so much breakfast then when will you contest elections.

Sambit Patra, while increasing his point, said that these people are just busy having breakfast, lunch, they are not making any strategy to contest elections. He said that Congress has reached the root stage, it will have to come back to the conscious stage. Commenting on this, Pawan Khera said, ‘Anjana ji just tell her to call Varun Gandhi now. And ask them that Varun Gandhi is related to Feroze Khan. Varun Gandhi considers himself a Kashmiri Pandit or not?’





