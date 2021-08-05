sambit patra vs supriya shrinate Congress spokesperson and BJP spokesperson clashed with each other in a debate with Anchor Amish Devgan on News18 India channel medal

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinet are often seen attacking each other in live debates of the news channel. If Sambit Patra sometimes speaks something while taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Congress spokesperson Supriya Supriya Shrinet does not miss to target Narendra Modi. During an ongoing debate on one such news channel, Congress spokesperson attacked Narendra Modi and said that if there is an Olympics of Jumlo, then our PM will bring gold. Countering this, Sambit Patra said that Rahul Gandhi will bring a record breaking medal in the Olympics of stupidity.

Aar Paar, the debate show of News18 India, was being debated on many political issues. In the same debate, Anchor Amish Devgan asked the Congress spokesperson on the issue of Pegasus that you did not allow Parliament to run on a half-concrete and half-raw issue. And right now this issue is not progressing? Responding to this, the Congress spokesperson said that the Supreme Court has said that doodh ka doodh will have to be done with water. The Congress spokesperson was also seen arguing vigorously with the anchor on this matter. Sambit Patra was seen smiling during the debate between Supriya Shrinet and Amish Devgan.

The Congress spokesperson took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making many allegations. He said that if an Olympics of lies and Jhumru happens, then our Prime Minister will bring gold. He might even bring platinum if he gets introduced there. Talking about the sports teacher sitting on dharna in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress spokesperson also targeted Yogi Adityanath.

Responding to these words of Supriya Shrinet, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, ‘Whoever has Rahul Gandhi, that team automatically scores goals. Take the ball and put it in his own fleet. Self-goal can happen from where Rahul Gandhi is playing. Taking forward his point, Sambit Patra said that if the Olympics of stupidity and prankster will be held, then Rahul Gandhi will come after winning the medal by breaking the record. If Rahul Gandhi brings gold medal then we will all celebrate together.

Sambit Patra’s counterattack said – If there will be an Olympics of stupidity and prankster, then Rahul Gandhi will come after winning a record breaking medal#r_par #August5 #Article370Abrogation #RamMandir @AMISHDEVGAN @sambitswaraj pic.twitter.com/g9rpSC7yCC — News18 India (@News18India) August 5, 2021

People are also giving their feedback on this debate. Targeting Patra from the @KumarAntela account, it was written that, ‘Not the Prime Minister, but if Sambit Patra gets a chance to throw something sitting on a chair, on the lines of the Olympics, then he will bring 10 to 15 medals like this.’ A Twitter user wrote that it is true that Madam, just forgot to tell which Prime Minister……? @BHARAT_JEEVI It was written from the Twitter account that every day BJP leaders are winning medals of stupidity and clown with their stupid and disgusting statements. The speaker himself wins a day.





