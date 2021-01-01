Sambit Patra vs Supriya Shrinet clashed with each other over Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi in a debate with Amish Devgan in News18 India’s show ‘Aaar – Paar’ Don’t know ‘K’ of Corona

The Monsoon session of Parliament on Wednesday was also marred by uproar by the opposition. The opposition created a ruckus in both the houses of Parliament. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu became emotional while speaking on the ruckus of opposition MPs. Condemning the uproar on Tuesday, he said, “I am deeply saddened and pained by the incident of some members going to the table yesterday. I haven’t slept all night.’

There was a debate on this issue on a news channel. In which Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinet and Sambit Patra clashed with each other. Responding to a question from the anchor, Sambit Patra said that it is the responsibility of all politicians to save the future. Interrupting them on this, Supriya Shrinet said that then apologize to those children. After which both the spokespersons were seen doing Tu – Tu Main – Main to each other.

Keeping his point, the Congress spokesperson said that God bless you. Taking his point forward, he said that God give wisdom to Modi ji to apologize to the country for his negligence in Corona. After finishing her talk, Supriya Shrinet raised a board in her hand in which it was written that espionage, farmers, inflation and unemployment.

On this, Sambit Patra retorted and said that both of us have lost the election of MP, but it does not mean that you are not a politician. He said that our MPs had to discuss children. Does Rahul Gandhi even understand the ‘K’ of Corona? He understands something. Does Rahul Gandhi understand serious politics? He is not the only one with his G-23.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinet said that it is good that BJP spokesperson accepted the mistake, Sambit Patra replied – Rahul Gandhi is not being taken seriously in his party?#r_par @AMISHDEVGAN @SupriyaShrinate @sambitswaraj pic.twitter.com/eEO1HMwe9t — News18 India (@News18India) August 11, 2021

People have also given their feedback on the video of this debate. It was written from @MangalMartolia Twitter account that Supriya ji shout as much as you can. Poor Priyanka Chaturvedi kept shouting for many years, but Congress did not make her MP. Disappointed and had to leave the Congress, that too insultingly, you think for yourself. One Twitter user wrote that the entire BJP, from the Prime Minister to the village workers, is afraid of Rahul Gandhi.





