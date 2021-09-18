Same Gotra Marriage: Shahjahanpur News: Punishment for getting married in the same Gotra! Honor killing case in Shahjahanpur, bodies of married couple found – couple from same ‘tribe’ shot dead over affair in Shahjahanpur

Ashish Bunty, a resident of Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, fell in love with a girl. But family members were angry because they both belonged to the same tribe. The couple got married two years ago after a 4-year love affair. But despite being from the same caste, it was time for both of them to be from the same tribe. Their bodies were found Friday morning.The houses of Ashish Singh (25) and Bunty (22) are near Shahjahanpur. They had a love affair for 6 years. Despite opposition from the same tribe, they dreamed of living together and got married in 2019. After the marriage, Ashish left home and moved to Noida. In between, he would come home to meet Bunty.

Ashish had reached the village on Thursday with the intention of meeting Bunty. The next morning, his blood-stained body was found near his house in Naugavan Narottam village. Bunty’s body was found on a bed in the house. Both were shot in the chest. The girl’s family has been charged with murder. There is an atmosphere of tension in the area after this incident.

Ashish’s father Sukhpal has accused Bunty’s father Krishnapal and 4 relatives of murder. Police have registered an FIR against the girl’s father, two brothers, the village head and a distant relative. Both brothers are absconding. In many parts of northern India, same-sex marriages are not performed. Many loving couples have been murdered in the last few years.

SSP S. “We found an empty cartridge and a bullet in Ashish’s pocket,” Anand told the Times of India. But no pistol was found near the body. An FIR has been registered on the complaint of the boy’s father. At the same time, according to the girl’s family, the older brother has been out for the past 5 days. We are investigating this matter from all angles.