Sameer Banerjee wins Wimbledon: Sameer Banerjee of Indian descent wins boys singles at Wimbledon

Indian-American tennis player Sameer Banerjee defeated compatriot Victor Lilov in straight sets to clinch the boys’ singles title at Wimbledon on Sunday. The 17-year-old, playing his second junior Grand Slam, won the final 7-5, 6-3 in an hour and 22 minutes.

Banerjee’s parents immigrated to the United States in 1980. Banerjee was knocked out in the first round of the Junior French Open. Yuki Bhambri was the last Indian to win the Australian Open in 2009 and win the junior singles title.



Sumit Nagal won the Wimbledon boys’ doubles title in 2015 along with Vietnam’s Lee Hoang. Ramanathan Krishnan was the first Indian to win a Junior Grand Slam, winning the 1954 Junior Wimbledon.

His son Ramesh Krishnan won the 1970 Junior Wimbledon and Junior French Open. Leander Paes won the 1990 Junior Wimbledon and the Junior US Open. Paes was also a runner-up at the Junior Australian Open.

