Sameer Banerjee wins Wimbledon: Sameer Banerjee of Indian descent wins boys singles at Wimbledon
Indian-American tennis player Sameer Banerjee defeated compatriot Victor Lilov in straight sets to clinch the boys’ singles title at Wimbledon on Sunday. The 17-year-old, playing his second junior Grand Slam, won the final 7-5, 6-3 in an hour and 22 minutes.
Sumit Nagal won the Wimbledon boys’ doubles title in 2015 along with Vietnam’s Lee Hoang. Ramanathan Krishnan was the first Indian to win a Junior Grand Slam, winning the 1954 Junior Wimbledon.
His son Ramesh Krishnan won the 1970 Junior Wimbledon and Junior French Open. Leander Paes won the 1990 Junior Wimbledon and the Junior US Open. Paes was also a runner-up at the Junior Australian Open.
