Sameer Wankhede, NCB Twist in Aryan Khan Drugs case: NCB officer Sameer Wankhede wrote a letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner saying – conspiracy is being hatched against me, do not take action wrote a letter to the police commissioner

In the Aryan Khan drugs case, NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) zonal director Samin Wankhede has expressed the possibility of a conspiracy against him. In such a situation, he has informed about this by writing a letter to the Mumbai Police Commissioner. In his letter, he has written- ‘A conspiracy is being hatched against me. Somebody is trying to do this with wrong intentions, so action should not be taken against me on the basis of these false allegations.

It is alleged that Wankhede has also allegedly taken money from KP Gosavi. According to the information, Prabhakar Sail, the bodyguard of KP Gosavi, had said, “There has been a transaction of Rs 25 crore in this case.”

While talking to the media, Gosavi’s bodyguard Prabhakar had revealed that he had heard Gosavi and Sam D’Souza talking about Rs 25 crore and the deal was settled for Rs 18 crore. At the same time, in the case, it was said that out of this amount, Rs 8 crore was allegedly given to the NCB officer (Sameer Wankhede).

Prabhakar also claimed that after the NCB raid, he saw Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani, KP Gosavi and Sam D’Souza sitting together in a blue Mercedes car. After which Gosavi asked him to be a witness and NCB got him to sign on a plain paper. He had told that he was made to sign on 10 blank papers during this period. In which he was also asked for Aadhar card.

Let us tell you, in the past, a selfie of Gosavi came in the discussion, which he took with Aryan Khan. On October 2, this picture of Gosavi became quite viral. At that time Aryan Khan was detained during the raid in the cruise and was made to sit with the private investigator. Let us tell you, on October 3, NCB arrested Aryan. Here, during a program, NCP’s Nawab Malik had warned that- ‘I warn Sameer Wankhede that he will lose your job in a year.