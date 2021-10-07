Sameer Wankhede on NCB’s credibility: Sameer Wankhede questions NCB’s credibility during Aryan Khan’s arrest: Why was Aryan Khan arrested? NCB’s Supercop said – we don’t take action based on our condition

During the ongoing probe into the drugs case of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhade has reacted to reports that the NCB has raised questions about its credibility.



The Rev Party on the cruise has now taken a political turn, with the NCP on Wednesday alleging that the NCB’s raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2 was fake and no drugs were found during this period. The party also questioned the presence of two other persons, including the NCB team, during the raid, saying one of them was a BJP member.

Responding to Nawab Malik’s allegations, Sameer Wankhede said, “We tell you that we have given 9 names to those who have done panchnama. All actions have been taken within the ambit of the law.

Wankhede has now responded to the allegations and said that the NCB has issued a press release in this regard, but he is still saying, ‘Our agency is very competent and professional. For us the NDPS Act is more important than any person or his status.

Asked about the presence of two people, Manish Bhanushali and Kiran Gosavi, the NCB said it was more than half a dozen eyewitnesses present who witnessed the rave party raids, which the political party is now blaming the agency for.

Responding to the allegations made by NCB spokesperson Nawab Malik, NCB Deputy Director General Dnyaneshwar Singh said the remarks were baseless and that it was an attempt to tarnish the image of the agency in retaliation for the NCB’s old action.

Responding to reports that Aryan was not getting drugs in the cruise raids, he said, “Our main goal is to root out the problem. In addition to the drug supply chain, rehabilitation is also an issue we are facing. Our main objective is to make Maharashtra and Goa completely drug free. Whenever we get any input, we take action without looking at the name and personality.

Counting his work over the last several years, the NCB chief said, ‘It is our responsibility to eliminate the threat of drugs from here. Speaking of last year’s figures, the NCB has done brilliantly in India. We filed about 106 crimes, arresting more than 300 people, from hard core drug suppliers to peddlers. We have demolished two factories, one of which was in the hills. We have also added the financial and other properties of pharmacists. We busted 12 syndicates. We did our best to eliminate those who broke the rules of the NDPC Act and created the drug supplier chain.