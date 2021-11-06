Sameer Wankhede removed from Aryan Khan case, Sanjay Singh gets command of SIT, will also see four other cases

The zonal director of NCB, who came into controversy regarding Aryan Khan case, has been blamed today. He has been removed from the investigation of the case. At present, the investigation of the Aryan case has been given to the officer of the agency, Sanjay Singh. He will now handle the command of the SIT. Apart from the Aryan case, Sanjay will also look after five cases which were with Sameer Wankhede till now.

According to the news of NDTV- Six cases including Aryan have been transferred from Mumbai to NCB’s Delhi branch. Sameer Wankhede will continue to serve as NCB’s Mumbai Regional Director, but the cruise case will be handled by NCB’s Delhi unit officer Sanjay Singh. Sanjay is a 1996 Odisha cadre IPS officer. NCB says that no officer has been removed from his current post.

On the other hand, Sameer Wankhede says that he has not been removed from his post. He himself had asked to hand over these cases to some central agency like NIA or CBI. He says that his petition is being heard in the Bombay High Court. In this, he had said the same thing that the cases should be handed over to the central agency. On the basis of that SIT has been formed and a senior has been given the command.

On the other hand, NCP leader and minister in Maharashtra government, Nawab Malik, on the removal of Wankhede from the investigation of drugs case, said that Sameer Wankhede has been removed from 6 cases including Aryan. But he says that 26 cases should be investigated in this case. This is the beginning. Several steps need to be taken to clean the system.

Aryan case witness Prabhakar Sail made sensational allegations against Sameer Wankhede. He is the bodyguard of another witness, Kiran Gosavi. Prabhakar claims that he had heard talk of a deal of 25 crores to settle the case in the drugs case. The deal was to be finalized at 18 crores. In this, Rs 8 crore was to be given to Sameer Wankhede. Kiran Gosavi is a detective by profession and is also an NCB witness in the drugs case.

Prabhakar told that he was with Gosavi during the cruise party raid. Prabhakar says that since this incident Kiran Gosavi mysteriously disappeared, her life is in danger. Prabhakar also mentioned a person named Sam D’Souza in his affidavit. According to Prabhakar, he had met Sam D’Souza outside the NCB office. At that time he had gone to meet KP Gosavi. Gosavi was talking to a person named Sam on the phone to fix the deal for 18 crores.