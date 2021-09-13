Sameer Wankhede, who arrested Riya Chakraborty in drug case, is married to an actress Mumbai Singham

Which official has woken up Bollywood after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput? If any question is asked, the answer will be the same – Sameer Wankhede. This NCB zonal director has booked Bollywood celebrities from Sara Ali Khan to Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Rampal to Rakul Preet Singh in the last one year. I was called in for questioning.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Riya Chakraborty was also arrested. He had also arrested comedian Bharti Singh. Sameer Wankhede’s wife is the famous Marathi actress Kranti Redkar, who has also acted with Ajay Devgn in the Bollywood film ‘Gangajal’, but despite his wife’s Bollywood connections, Sameer Wankhede has never been lenient with Bollywood celebrities.

Sameer Wankhede with wife Kranti



When an actress is called – no custom duty is paid …

When he was in customs, and working at the Mumbai airport, he had instructed his juniors not to run for autographs or selfies with Bollywood celebrities while checking. He stopped a famous Bollywood actress at the Mumbai airport. The actress had returned from abroad and was carrying her bag with her secretary while the actress was exiting the Green Channel. Sameer Wankhede told the actress that you have to leave with your bag. If you have not paid the customs duty, you will be responsible for it, not your secretary.



Strictly with Bollywood celebrities, but these two actors love it

Once when the Bollywood actress and her husband Sameer Wankhede spoke harshly about customs, they both told them straight out that if you don’t pay the fine, pay both of them for tax evasion. Once someone jokingly asked Sameer Wankhede that you are so strict about Bollywood celebrities, but there should be someone in Bollywood who will be your favorite. In response, he took only two names – Ajay Devgn and Sunny Deol. But he also said that he would not take sides.

Attempts are often made to appease the practice under the name of gifts, but when Sameer Wankhede was in the ritual, he told his family that whenever a gift came in his name, never accept it.

He is an IRS officer, but he has worked everywhere from IB to NIA and DRI to Custom. Mumbai has been in NCB for the last one year. He was never part of the police department, but his father was associated with the Maharashtra Police. So he received the rites of discovery and investigation from his father.

