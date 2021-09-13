Sameer Wankhede, who arrested Riya Chakraborty in drug case, is married to an actress Mumbai Singham
Sameer Wankhede, who fell asleep to Bollywood celebrities after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, is the husband of Marathi film actress Kranti Redkar. Sameer’s wife has also worked with Ajay Devgn in the film ‘Gangajal’.
When an actress is called – no custom duty is paid …
When he was in customs, and working at the Mumbai airport, he had instructed his juniors not to run for autographs or selfies with Bollywood celebrities while checking. He stopped a famous Bollywood actress at the Mumbai airport. The actress had returned from abroad and was carrying her bag with her secretary while the actress was exiting the Green Channel. Sameer Wankhede told the actress that you have to leave with your bag. If you have not paid the customs duty, you will be responsible for it, not your secretary.
Strictly with Bollywood celebrities, but these two actors love it
Once when the Bollywood actress and her husband Sameer Wankhede spoke harshly about customs, they both told them straight out that if you don’t pay the fine, pay both of them for tax evasion. Once someone jokingly asked Sameer Wankhede that you are so strict about Bollywood celebrities, but there should be someone in Bollywood who will be your favorite. In response, he took only two names – Ajay Devgn and Sunny Deol. But he also said that he would not take sides.
Attempts are often made to appease the practice under the name of gifts, but when Sameer Wankhede was in the ritual, he told his family that whenever a gift came in his name, never accept it.
He is an IRS officer, but he has worked everywhere from IB to NIA and DRI to Custom. Mumbai has been in NCB for the last one year. He was never part of the police department, but his father was associated with the Maharashtra Police. So he received the rites of discovery and investigation from his father.
