Sameer Wankhede’s troubles increased, now Dalit organizations also opened front, said- NCB director’s papers should be investigated

The latest case is that Dalit organizations have also opened a front against Sameer Wankhede. Dalit organizations say that only to get a job, Sameer had introduced himself as SC and he had shown fake papers.

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede is in controversy after the arrest of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in a drugs case. Although Aryan has now got bail, Samir Wankhede’s troubles are increasing.

Actually, when Aryan Khan was arrested, since then there were two sides in the country, one side which stood in support of Aryan and was against Sameer Wankhede. The other side was in support of Sameer and was justifying the action.

The latest case is that Dalit organizations have also opened a front against Sameer Wankhede. Dalit organizations say that only to get a job, Sameer had introduced himself as SC and he had shown fake papers.

These allegations against Sameer have been made by Bhim Army and Swabhimani Republic Army. These organizations have also lodged complaints with the District Caste Inquiry Committee.

Let us inform that recently Sameer Wankhede had given his caste certificate in the office of SC/ST Commission located in Delhi. During this, he also gave birth certificate and divorce papers of the child born to his first wife. These papers are currently being scrutinized.

Amidst all the allegations against Sameer Wankhede, his father has defended him. Sameer’s father says that he is a Dalit and his son is also a Dalit. They have nothing to do with Muslim religion.

Sometime back Malik shared the nikahnama of Sameer Wankhede. After which a Qazi came forward and claimed that Sameer Wankhede was the first Muslim and in the year 2006 his marriage was done by this Qazi. The name of the Qazi is being told as Muzammil Ahmed. Malik had alleged that Sameer became an IRS officer by getting a fake cast certificate and snatched the rights of a Dalit.

Nawab Malik had also said that Cruise was also involved in international drug mafia. Bearded and Sameer Wankhede have some relation. Sameer with a beard is a friend of Wankhede. Get all the CCTVs of Cruise removed, everything will be known.

Nawab Malik also claimed that if evidence is extracted from Sameer Wankhede’s call details and CCTV, then the whole truth will come out and if he is proved wrong then he will quit politics.