Sameer Wankhede’s wife in Gangajal: NCB officer Sameer Wankhede’s wife Kranti Redkar starred with Ajay Devgn in the film

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who arrested Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, has also been dubbed Real Life Singham. Sameer Wankhede has become a disaster against Drugs Nexus, whose sharp eyes are proving difficult for the accused to escape. However, here we are going to talk about real life Singham Sameer Wankhede’s wife Kranti Redkar, who is an actress and she has appeared with Real Life Singham.

Kranti Redkar grew up in Mumbai and completed his education at Ramnarayan Ruia College in Matunga. In 2017, Kranti married Sameer Wankhede. Both have twin daughters. Kranti is very active on social media and shares her photos and videos tremendously.





Kranti Redkar is famous in the world of Marathi movies, television shows and theaters, but she has also appeared in Bollywood movies. Prakash Zacha got the film Kranti in 2003 with the Marathi film ‘Soon Asha Aashi’. The film was Gangajal, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role. In the film, Kranti got the important role of a kidnapped girl.



After this he made many Marathi films including ‘Jatra’, ‘Shahanpan Dega Deva’, ‘No Entry Pudhe Dhoka Aahe’, ‘Kho Kho’, ‘Murder Mystery’, ‘Karar’.

Many celebrities have come under the radar of Sameer Wankhede’s sharp eyes. He arrested Bollywood singer Mika Singh in 2013 with foreign currency. He also raided the properties of Anurag Kashyap and Ram Gopal Varma. While at Wankhede Mumbai Airport, he stopped the 2011 World Cup trophy. Sameer did not leave the trophy without fulfilling the custom duty of the trophy.



Kranti Redkar has said, ‘Whenever Sameer is doing his operation or is involved in some investigation, I give him full space. I never asked him what happened, how it happened because I understood the secrecy of his work. I take care of everything at home and so he can focus more on his hair. Sometimes he is so busy that he cannot sleep. He works 24×7 and sleeps for about 2 hours. When he’s talking about an issue on the phone, I never intervene or get involved. He carries out secret operations every day.