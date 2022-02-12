sameera reddy post pregnancy weight loose transformation actress reveals her fitness regime

Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy recently made fans aware of her transformation through pictures on social media. Sameera has lost 11 kgs in the last one year. However, Sameera says that she is more herself than anything else than her transformation.

Sameera said that more than losing weight, she is happy with her increased energy level. The actress shared a before and after picture of herself and flaunts her perfect body. This post of Sameera Reddy is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Sameera said in the caption of the post that it is more important for her to stay healthy than to lose weight. Along with this, Sameera also shared her routine and weight loss plan, which she has achieved this success by following almost a year.

He wrote, ‘A year ago I started taking my fitness seriously, I weighed 92 kg. Today I have turned 81 kg. But I always say that more than losing weight, I am happy with my increased energy level.”

Sameera Reddy credits her weight loss to intermittent fasting, sports and positivity. Sameera says that these three things have helped her a lot in this journey. Sameera wrote, ‘Who helped me in this? I often lost focus but I was aware that I had to, so I was back on track immediately. Intermittent fasting has helped me kick the habit of late night snacks.”

She further wrote, “I used to do a lot of different things to stay away from negative thoughts. Now I am aware to stay positive and keep myself fit. Choose a sport. It helps to make fitness fun – stick with a few partners who can tell you about the changes each week. Set your own goal. The thing to note is that do not focus on losing weight immediately. The most important thing is to love yourself. Nothing and no human is worth your stress. ,

The 43-year-old star ended his post with a promise to continue with his fitness routine. He wrote, “Thank you for being my fitness buddy over the past year. I look forward to continuing and sharing this with you.”

She is getting a lot of appreciation on Sameera Reddy’s post. Commenting on the post, actor Gul Panag wrote, “Fantastic Sam!”. Dolly Singh wrote, “Proud of you.” Saba Pataudi called her an inspiration while commenting, “Thank you an inspiration to all of us…! Be happy.”

Earlier, in an interview with indianexpress.com, Sameera talked about her weight loss routine. He had said, “The thing that really worked the most was that we were reporting to each other on Fridays. We were all very responsible. And I am very honest about that. So what happens is that many people see the weight loss plan and they get very scared. They feel that they cannot survive. But the truth is that I can hardly handle myself. Getting off track and coming back is the only reality. It is important to talk about it.”