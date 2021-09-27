Samisha and Van are exercising: Shilpa Shetty shared a video of her children

Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram post has shown positivity and happiness these days. Fitness expert Shilpa Shetty has shared a video of her children showing Samisha and Vian doing a workout.

Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra has just returned home after being released from jail in a porn film making case. During this upheaval in life, Shilpa is constantly trying to keep herself positive.





Shilpa shared a cute video of her two children and wrote, ‘Children are like wet soil. We must turn them to a healthier lifestyle. In this, from enjoying a balanced diet, to staying healthy and controlling the heart and mind, it is very important. That’s what I’m trying to do with Vian.

Shilpa also said that Vian’s younger sister Samisha is learning a lot from watching her brother. The bond between the two in yoga is working as an inspiration for them on Monday. Shilpa wrote that she and her children need to stay fit and healthy.



After returning to Raj’s house, Shilpa has told a few things about the difficulties she is facing in her post. He shared a quote on Insta Story in which he wrote- ‘We have all heard that difficulties make us stronger, what we learn from our difficulties. This may be true, but it is not as easy as you think. Difficulties do not make us better, but working during that time makes us better. Difficulties lead us to a power that we are not even aware of. Discovering this hidden power helps us to fight back through such difficult times.