Samiya Arzoo Wife of Pakistan Cricketer Hasan Ali posts instagram story over threats news received for her family and daughter after loss in semifinal against australia

Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali is facing constant trolls after losing to Australia in the semi-final of T20 World Cup 2021. Meanwhile, there were also reports of threats to him, his wife Samiya Arzoo and daughter. Through an account on Twitter, he was constantly being informed about the threats, about which the cricketer’s wife Samia has shared a story on Instagram.

Sharing the story on Instagram, Hasan Ali’s wife shared a screenshot of Twitter’s fake account and wrote that, this Twitter handle is fake, I do not have an account on Twitter. All the information given about the threats on this account is fake, instead we are getting a lot of support.

Samia wrote on Instagram story that, ‘From this fake account, I, Hassan and my daughter were given reports of getting threats from the people of Pakistan which is completely wrong. But we got a lot of support. Please do not believe such statements and do not follow such accounts made in my name. I am not on Twitter so report such accounts immediately.

‘Learn to digest defeat with victory,’ Harbhajan Singh calls Hasan Ali trolling class, questions David Warner’s sportsmanship; Watch Video

Earlier, Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan and captain Babar Azam also supported Hasan Ali. He said that we do not think so. Hasan Ali has also led Pakistan to victory on many occasions.

Story posted on Instagram by Samiya Arzoo

At the same time, Harbhajan Singh, one of India’s legendary spinners, also supported the Pakistani bowler. He had said, it is wrong to criticize someone’s family and thus a player. Pakistan has not lost the match just because of missing these catches and more mistakes have been made.

Significantly, in the semi-final match against Australia, Pakistan had to face defeat by 5 wickets. In the 19th over of this match, Hasan Ali dropped the catch of set batsman Matthew Wade off Shaheen Afridi. After which Wade took Australia to the final by hitting three consecutive sixes.