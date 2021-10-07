Sample and syllabus of uptet exam: UPTET 2021: Want to crack UPTET exam? So definitely follow these effective tips and planning – uptet exam sample syllabus and tips 2021

UPTET Preparation Tips: The dream of becoming a teacher in primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will come true only when in addition to B.Ed and D.L.Ed, the Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) is also passed with good marks. This is an exam in which a large crowd of candidates is seen. This exam is conducted by the UP government. UPTET consists of Paper 1 and 2, candidates must be eligible to get the certificate of eligibility. This time UPTET is being held on 28th November 2021, for which the candidates are busy in their preparation.



Sample of UPTET exam

Paper 1 – Paper 1 is for people who want to be a teacher from 1st to 5th or a primary school teacher. Second Paper – The second paper is for those who want to be a teacher from 6th to 8th or middle school.

Important Exam Preparation Tips (UPTET Exam Preparation Tips in Hindi)



Read the course carefully

The first and most important thing to be clear in any exam is to look closely and understand the syllabus. Candidates should read the syllabus carefully. Then write all the topics by topic. Refer to last year’s question paper. Write the subject matter of each subject accordingly. This will give you information on each subject. In addition, you will know which subject is important. Schedule the exam according to the section and syllabus of the exam. Make special preparations for the subjects in which you are weak.

Time management is essential

Time management is the most important thing if you want to succeed in competitive exams. Given the importance of each topic, you need to set aside time to read each topic. Try to give as much time as possible to the subjects in which you are weak. In addition, practice as much as you can in the subjects you are good at.

The latest study material

Candidates have to take special care of what type of material they are studying while preparing for the exam. It is important to read the latest study material for any exam. Because that’s where most of the questions will come from. You solve the model paper of UPTET. Get up-to-date study material. Candidates should choose minimum and best study material. Too much study material can also confuse you. In addition, you can consult an expert on which books will be right for you. You can take the help of NCERT books to explain the basic concepts.

Give mock tests and make notes

All contestants must take a mock test. Through mock tests, you know how much preparation you have and how much more you need to practice. Giving mock tests from time to time exposes problems and also increases confidence level. Apart from this it is the best habit to make notes for any exam. And there can be no better way than this when it comes to UPTET 2021. Making notes helps to remember things better. These notes are most useful in the last days of the exam.

Don’t read anything at the last minute, review

After preparing for the exam, it is very important to review at the last minute. Your brain may not remember what you read for a long time, so it is very important to review it during the exam. Also remember not to read anything new at the last minute. Reading something new at the last minute is of no use, but will be a loss. On the one hand, you don’t remember what new you read. On the other hand, you cannot review what you have already read.

Remember these things